(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1888, the so-called "Schoolchildren's Blizzard' killed 235 people, a tragedy that would only be rivaled years later when they released patch 8.3 to World of Warcraft   (history.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since this is a History Channel article, I'm going to assume one potential cause of the blizzard was an ancient alien weather machine that is now buried somewhere in the Dakotas.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Goddam global warming striikes again!!11!!1!

/Marty, get in the DeLorean!
 
rethian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Much as the modern remnants of the GOP look back on the salad days of the George W Bush presidency, Blizzard remembers patch 8.3 with fondness and a wistful longing for the good old days.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's actually a wonderful novel about this event called The Children's Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin. It's a nice blending of history infection.
 
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Arctic air from Canada? Arctic air comes from the Arctic not Canada. Not our fault. No "Sorry" for you.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nowadays, I would rather do anything else unpleasant than to spend countless hours on a WoW character grind. Or EQ for that matter.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, we needn't worry about that happening again. Thank Providence.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: It's a nice blending of history infection.


You should get that looked at.   Maybe a librarian could prescribe a good anti-biographic.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Galileo's Daughter: It's a nice blending of history infection.

You should get that looked at.   Maybe a librarian could prescribe a good anti-biographic.


Damn autocorrect.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NeVAr f0rGet!

Serenity Now - Funeral Crash HD [RE-UPLOAD OF ORIGINAL VIDEO]
Youtube MEpv7YxnLCQ
 
