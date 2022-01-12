 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1962, Operation Ranch Hand was initiated, which was shortly followed up with Operation Blue Cheese Fingers and Operation Wing Sauce Chin   (history.com) divider line
18
    More: Vintage, Vietnam War, Agent Orange, late 1970s, United States Air Force, Vietnam veterans, Polychlorinated dibenzodioxins, Similar problems, Operation Ranch Hand  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for this classic again!

https://www.theonion.com/hidden-valle​y​-ranch-bombed-by-balsamic-extremists-1​819566053
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The "Ranch Handers" motto was "Only you can prevent a forest" - a take on the popular U.S. Forest Service poster slogan of Smokey Bear. During the ten years of spraying, over 5 million acres (20,000 km2) of forest and 500,000 acres (2,000 km2) of crops were heavily damaged or destroyed. Around 20% of the forests of South Vietnam were sprayed at least once. "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operati​o​n_Ranch_Hand
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agent Orange (The Vietnam War)
Youtube hZHOGGWG0H8
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millions of otherwise well-intended citizens do something very similar every Summer in the endless pursuit of a perfect lawn.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let's just skip past the chapter on Operation Creamy Italian.
 
fehk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Didn't read the article, but what the fark are blue cheese fingers?
 
ifky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Washed down with an Orange Crush?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My thought reading the headline was it had something to do with either Ronnie Reagan (TV Cowboy) or George Jr (fake rancher). Sadly, it was about an even more toxic substance than a GOP president
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Operation Mustard Mitt was scuttled just after takeoff.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fehk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, dammit, dirty fingers. So, can someone invent blue cheese fingers please?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

rudemix: My thought reading the headline was it had something to do with either Ronnie Reagan (TV Cowboy) or George Jr (fake rancher). Sadly, it was about an even more toxic substance than a GOP president


What's even more sad is how politics and hatred occupy your mind 24x7.  Get some help.

/Kennedy was in office when the operation started.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Ranch" and "Wing" don't belong in the same sentence, you heathen!

No self-respecting Buffalonian would ever put those two together.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Old Army Joke:

A reporter is interviewing an old V C.  He says "You fought the Japanese and the French and the Americans, who in your opinion were the best jungle fighters?"

"Oh, no doubt, the Japanese.  We learned many tactics from them.  But the French, many of their special troops, were good at jungle fighting too."

The reporter says "Well, what about the Americans?  How were they at jungle fighting?"

The V C says "Americans come and the jungle goes."
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Flying C-123 Providers, U.S. personnel dumped an estimated 19 million gallons of defoliating herbicides over 10-20 percent of Vietnam and parts of Laos between 1962-1971.

Talk about maximizing shareholder value.

I'm sure none of these munition and chemical barons, i.e. campaign super donors had no interest in suggesting strategies that would prolong the war, rather than shorten it.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
In order to prevent the atrocities of communism we must inflict even greater atrocities ourselves - US foreign policy handhook 1962-1972
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My piece-of-shiat father-in-law gets Agent Orange disability checks from the government every month, despite having no symptoms and spending the majority of the war on a carrier anchored off the coast. One of the many reasons he is the shiattiest of pieces.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My brother got a free VA liver out of it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.