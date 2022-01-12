 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Over 80 fact-checking groups urge YouTube to fight disinformation, which is a complete fabrication by the Illuminati and the reverse vampires, as explained in this video of a guy wearing sunglasses and driving around in his truck   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    United States, The Washington Post, open letter, YouTube chief Susan Wojcicki, YouTube, English-language films, online video platform, YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow, I don't think having fact-checking groups of 80-year olds is gonna help.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some of us don't actually own a real truck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
YouTube just hosts videos.
And they seem to do a pretty good job of not promoting right-wing crap.
But if that's all you watch, they probably do recommend more of the same.
But Facebook is way worse.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Headline of the... (ACK...)
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok, so then the dipshiat Trump worshippers will just get their news from their cat or the back of a bottle of BBQ sauce.

They are idiots. Its not fixable.

Hopefully most of them will die, thatll be the one bright spot in the pandemic.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay Quatar wtf kind of mascots are these? The 80s called, they want their special effects puppets back.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: Ok, so then the dipshiat Trump worshippers will just get their news from their cat or the back of a bottle of BBQ sauce.

They are idiots. Its not fixable.

Hopefully most of them will die, thatll be the one bright spot in the pandemic.


Hopefully. But in the meantime, not letting them communicate and distribute misinformation amongst each other might not be a bad idea since it just justifies their behavior and make them worse.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess we should just call this the Drew Curtis' in conjunction with the Rand Corporation' Fark.com.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
