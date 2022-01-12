 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   India's top court intervenes after Hindu religious leaders call for 'genocide' of Muslims, possibly during an extended song and dance routine   (aljazeera.com) divider line
34
    More: Sick, Bharatiya Janata Party, India, Hindu religious leaders, India's Supreme Court, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, northern Himalayan state, Islam  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 12:05 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough call for Tucker Carlson's producers tonight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when people were saying that Apple and other companies should move from China to India because of 'human rights abuses' all while ignoring that the President of India is a Hindu Nationalist.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Theists want to kill each other because they think their imaginary friend is bigger/better/badder than the other guy's friend?

Meh.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess we have to add India to the list of countries for air strikes to prevent a genocide.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hi, I know this is a weird request, but are there any other intelligent species out there hiring?

I do have several decades of experience, but I'm willing to start out at entry level as a baby if I have to.

I don't think my current species and I are a good fit, and frankly I just don't think that the business model works. Some of the people are great, but I really don't think that most of them understand their jobs.

Also, if you are hiring, do you have more than one opening? And I guess I mean that question in both the figurative and literal biological senses
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well this makes the whole Taj Mahal thing awkward
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While the Mughal Genocide was the worst in history, I don't see how trying to top that record does anyone any favors.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which one would you rather have to fight? The elephant-headed one or the one with all the extra arms?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Hi, I know this is a weird request, but are there any other intelligent species out there hiring?

I do have several decades of experience, but I'm willing to start out at entry level as a baby if I have to.

I don't think my current species and I are a good fit, and frankly I just don't think that the business model works. Some of the people are great, but I really don't think that most of them understand their jobs.

Also, if you are hiring, do you have more than one opening? And I guess I mean that question in both the figurative and literal biological senses


^^^ What he said.

Please rescue us from these loonies.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No arrests, no action, just "sure, we'll think about investigating."

The president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, India's largest socio-religious Muslim organisation, accused the government of turning a blind eye to the hate speech against the Muslim community.

Yeah, I don't think this "sternly worded statement" approach changed that perception, TBH. By the time Modi's government actually gets around to dealing with this, they're just going to be mopping up the bodies, I suspect.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's 200 million+ people, the second or third largest Muslim population in the world. The state of Uttar Pradesh by itself would crack the top 10.

This could take a while.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought all the mooslims were supposed to go to Pakistan and be happy.  And all the non mooslims in Pakistan were supposed to go to India.  And on one mention Kashmir or Stairway to Heaven.

During one of their wars in the late 60's or early 70's, the TV news had a report.  They filmed people unloading crates of weapons (maybe bolt action) and some guy getting a rifle and tacticooling in to the nearby trees.

Or this could have been an old Tarzan movie

whynotboth.jpg
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like somebody over there is a little Himalayan salty
 
pointfdr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i am sure subby would be on board if they were unvaxed.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you read the fine print on Bollywood movies, there is a rule that nothing can disparage any religion or ethnic group.

That's a level of discipline in a finished work in media that the US, UK, or Europe hasn't attained and doesn't even seem to bother about.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Even if just a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million of them, we will be victorious."

I'm not sure how a hundred people kill two million people without nuclear weapons.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I thought all the mooslims were supposed to go to Pakistan and be happy.  And all the non mooslims in Pakistan were supposed to go to India.  And on one mention Kashmir or Stairway to Heaven.

During one of their wars in the late 60's or early 70's, the TV news had a report.  They filmed people unloading crates of weapons (maybe bolt action) and some guy getting a rifle and tacticooling in to the nearby trees.

Or this could have been an old Tarzan movie

whynotboth.jpg


Partition: Britain's solution to everything.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I remember when people were saying that Apple and other companies should move from China to India because of 'human rights abuses' all while ignoring that the President of India is a Hindu Nationalist.


Are they murdering minority ethnic groups just because they can? Have slave labor camps/prisons? The USA just had a nationalist president and ruling party. If being a nationalist is bad, did you/do you condemn the USA versions? Plenty of people here are saying the same thing. Kill the Muslims. Are you one of those?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Theists want to kill each other because they think their imaginary friend is bigger/better/badder than the other guy's friend?

Meh.


Hindus have three imaginary friends
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If you read the fine print on Bollywood movies, there is a rule that nothing can disparage any religion or ethnic group.

That's a level of discipline in a finished work in media that the US, UK, or Europe hasn't attained and doesn't even seem to bother about.


Why would we ban disparaging religion?  Are any of the sky daddies or wizards real?

fark religion.  Make them prove their sky wizard is real first.
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh, I don't care for those overblown Bollywood numbers.  I prefer traditional.

Maryam Shakiba - Odissi Dance - Manglacharan Ganesh Vandana
Youtube 52bscmW8x80
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If there's one thing that will stop a religiously-motivated genocide, it's the judicial system.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So folks in Pakistan will get a sensible chuckle when they hear the news of this, yes?

/holy wars between nuclear armed foes never escalate out of control
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I remember when people were saying that Apple and other companies should move from China to India because of 'human rights abuses' all while ignoring that the President of India is a Hindu Nationalist.


AFAIK they haven't actually set up camps yet, so, they're still better than China!

And India isn't bigfooting its neighbors over thousand year old boundary lines. Well, at least as far as I know. Are they? Serious question there, actually.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JammerJim: And India isn't bigfooting its neighbors over thousand year old boundary lines. Well, at least as far as I know. Are they? Serious question there, actually.


I'm not sure of what "bigfooting" is, but I'd like to introduce you to the land of Kashmir, which is very much in dispute
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If you read the fine print on Bollywood movies, there is a rule that nothing can disparage any religion or ethnic group.

That's a level of discipline in a finished work in media that the US, UK, or Europe hasn't attained and doesn't even seem to bother about.


Well yeah, suicide-bombing the studio tends to put a dent in the bottom line.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
why don't we kill them all BEFORE! they can kill each other.

then they can't do it !!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It always cracks me up when two groups of people (Irish catholic/protestant, jews/muslims) who are basically identical in looks, beliefs, food, location, etc pick one minor difference and decide the other has to be wiped off the face of the earth forever.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
JammerJim:
And India isn't bigfooting its neighbors over thousand year old boundary lines. Well, at least as far as I know. Are they? Serious question there, actually.

Yes they are. There is a constant conflict on both their east and west borders. With China and Pakistan.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: If you read the fine print on Bollywood movies, there is a rule that nothing can disparage any religion or ethnic group.

That's a level of discipline in a finished work in media that the US, UK, or Europe hasn't attained and doesn't even seem to bother about.


Nor will we, because criminalizing disparagement of a religion is backwards theocratic bullshiat that's heavily at odds with our values of freedom of speech / expression. Several Muslim countries have repeatedly sent proposed 'blasphemy' laws to the UN, and most of the rest of the world keeps rejecting them or countering with discrimination-oriented proposals instead.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kbronsito: Harry Freakstorm: I thought all the mooslims were supposed to go to Pakistan and be happy.  And all the non mooslims in Pakistan were supposed to go to India.  And on one mention Kashmir or Stairway to Heaven.

During one of their wars in the late 60's or early 70's, the TV news had a report.  They filmed people unloading crates of weapons (maybe bolt action) and some guy getting a rifle and tacticooling in to the nearby trees.

Or this could have been an old Tarzan movie

whynotboth.jpg

Partition: Britain's solution to everything.


The Partition wasn't a British idea, during decolonisation the British government wanted to leave a single entity.

It was the local leaders who wanted a two state solution lead by Jinnah's Muslim League.

It was a Brit who drew the line because they were seen as an independent adjudicator but did so at the command of the Indian and Pakistani politicians.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Theists want to kill each other because they think their imaginary friend is bigger/better/badder than the other guy's friend?

Meh.


As if religion is the only thing people have ever fought over.

Humanity's bonkers, there's no way around it. If religion disappeared tomorrow, we'd just ramp up racism, nationaism, and all the other isms.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.