(Al Jazeera)   Pasteur Institute predicts that by mid-January the Covid-19 wave will be past your eyes
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
By mid-January?
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?


You just missed it
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it


When?!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it


When?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It would be nice to think it will.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."


Why in the hell would we "retaliate?" China's doing the right thing, FFS. We shouldn't be letting COVID-positive folks get on goddamned flights in the first place, never mind flights to other countries.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it

When?!


Just now!
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it

When?!


Now.
 
alex10294
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."


All of the travel stuff is pointless. So, 1 or 2 people have covid and came to your country. There's millions of people with the virus already there, unless you're an island.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.nbcboston.com/news/corona​v​irus/boston-covid-wastewater-update/26​10663/

Might be something to it.  Let's hope.
 
drayno76
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Outshined_One: holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it

When?!

Now.


I'm surrounded by assholes.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cases are already starting to level off or drop in the east coast states where Omicron took off first:

Still insanely high here in MD, but fingers crossed that it drops as fast as it rocketed up.

I suspect this will follow the OG COVID playbook - spike like crazy in coastal metropoles, then as those are declining, start tearing through the second tier cities and then ravage the rural flyover hamlets.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: Outshined_One: holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it

When?!

Now.


When will then be now?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alex10294: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."

All of the travel stuff is pointless. So, 1 or 2 people have covid and came to your country. There's millions of people with the virus already there, unless you're an island.


Seriously ? you think this is ok ?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."

Why in the hell would we "retaliate?" China's doing the right thing, FFS. We shouldn't be letting COVID-positive folks get on goddamned flights in the first place, never mind flights to other countries.


I agree with every word of that.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Petey4335: gamergirl23: Outshined_One: holdmybones: akya: Ivo Shandor: By mid-January?
What happened to then?

You just missed it

When?!

Now.

When will then be now?


Soon.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

alex10294: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."

All of the travel stuff is pointless. So, 1 or 2 people have covid and came to your country. There's millions of people with the virus already there, unless you're an island.


Nope. COVID isn't out of control in China like it is here.

China has been using this "Zero COVID" policy since late 2020, I think. They basically locked their entire country down at once, crippling the ability to spread, and then let it burn itself out with those it had infected. After that they opened back up, but with a lot more monitoring and safety measures than us. For instance, temp scanners in Airports, mandatory masking/vaccinations - a bunch of different imperfect solutions which add together for greater effect. Now when they detect any cases in an area they immediately lock the whole area down and do serious testing and tracing. You'd need to get tested when you leave the area for a while, so they can monitor and control the spread.

That's why folks living in China aren't getting hit like we are, and how they were able to open things up safely again already.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: alex10294: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
US President Joe Biden's administration has criticised China's decision to cancel a growing number of flights departing from the United States for China because of passengers who later tested positive for the coronavirus, warning it could retaliate.

The Chinese spokesperson released this statement in response: "OK then, plague rats. Knock yourselves out."

All of the travel stuff is pointless. So, 1 or 2 people have covid and came to your country. There's millions of people with the virus already there, unless you're an island.

Nope. COVID isn't out of control in China like it is here.

China has been using this "Zero COVID" policy since late 2020, I think. They basically locked their entire country down at once, crippling the ability to spread, and then let it burn itself out with those it had infected. After that they opened back up, but with a lot more monitoring and safety measures than us. For instance, temp scanners in Airports, mandatory masking/vaccinations - a bunch of different imperfect solutions which add together for greater effect. Now when they detect any cases in an area they immediately lock the whole area down and do serious testing and tracing. You'd need to get tested when you leave the area for a while, so they can monitor and control the spread.

That's why folks living in China aren't getting hit like we are, and how they were able to open things up safely again already.


They take it seriously.
Meanwhile in the Western world...
Let 'er rip.
 
