(NYPost)   Snu-Snu is Real-Real   (nypost.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I could have died with embarrassment."

And yet *dramatic sigh, back of wrist to forehead* somehow you managed to contact the media to give an interview!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I could have died with embarrassment."

So, I decided the best way to deal with it was to tell EVERYONE.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: "I could have died with embarrassment."

So, I decided the best way to deal with it was to tell EVERYONE.


wouldn't you?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

somedude210: GardenWeasel: "I could have died with embarrassment."

So, I decided the best way to deal with it was to tell EVERYONE.

wouldn't you?


Maybe. Fark hasn't had a great trainwreck thread in a while.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Fortunately it has recovered and it's a funny story to tell our grandkids."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But it's in the NYPost so chances are this is all as fake as your wife's last orgasm
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He'll still have a smile on his face when he leaves the hospital.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My child we are not the same religion. Why are you telling me this?

Telling you? I'm telling everybody.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"At the hospital, X-rays confirmed he'd fractured his penis. Fortunately it has recovered and it's a funny story to tell our grandkids."

Do these people think there is a penis bone? Also, don't tell your grandkids about grandpa's broken, bleeding dick.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NY Post featuring an article from The Sun....


There is no god.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Snooki want snu-snu"
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

/oh wait, that's smoosh-smoosh
//could cause snu-snu
 
vsavatar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Marcos P: NY Post featuring an article from The Sun....


There is no god.


Never has been.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Heard a crack"?

"Fractured his penis"?

Um, there's not an actual bone in there. It's flexy. Do you even sex, bro? It reads like it was written by a middle-school boy for his homies. Maybe the sequel will feature a Canadian girlfriend.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Couple seen here
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: But it's in the NYPost so chances are this is all as fake as your wife's last orgasm


Oh man, I dream of my wife bothering to fake an orgasm.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.nbcboston.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personally I prefer Champagne and Reefer. Never even once broke my dick.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Grandpa: "Once upon a time, there was an average looking King and a beautiful Queen who loved to have sex marathons..."

Grandkids:  "BO-RING!"
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The whole point of being young is that a champagne and Viagra binge, doesn't kill you.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not going to lie, if you're going to die might as well die on a champagne fueled sex binge.

I mean how else would you want to die?  Alone in your bed sleeping?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "Heard a crack"?

"Fractured his penis"?

Um, there's not an actual bone in there. It's flexy. Do you even sex, bro? It reads like it was written by a middle-school boy for his homies. Maybe the sequel will feature a Canadian girlfriend.


Used to work in the medical field and yes, a penis fracture is real and it is horrifying.

It becomes erect because of a blood - filled sac. Imagine popping a balloon, except it is filled with blood.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "At the hospital, X-rays confirmed he'd fractured his penis. Fortunately it has recovered and it's a funny story to tell our grandkids."

Do these people think there is a penis bone? Also, don't tell your grandkids about grandpa's broken, bleeding dick.


Grandpa's Broken Bleeding Dick is my new alt.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: somedude210: GardenWeasel: "I could have died with embarrassment."

So, I decided the best way to deal with it was to tell EVERYONE.

wouldn't you?

Maybe. Fark hasn't had a great trainwreck thread in a while.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "Heard a crack"?

"Fractured his penis"?

Um, there's not an actual bone in there. It's flexy. Do you even sex, bro? It reads like it was written by a middle-school boy for his homies. Maybe the sequel will feature a Canadian girlfriend.


No personal experience here, but as I understand it, when it is erect it is possible to "break" it.  Not technically a bone fracture, but I imagine it would still not be fun and might have far reaching consequences.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "Heard a crack"?

"Fractured his penis"?

Um, there's not an actual bone in there. It's flexy. Do you even sex, bro? It reads like it was written by a middle-school boy for his homies. Maybe the sequel will feature a Canadian girlfriend.


Not many people outside Canada know this, but Canadian men do in fact have very large penis bones as a countermeasure to shrinkage during our exceptionally cold winters.
The Canadian Penis Bone (also known as a trench club) is even used as a weapon in contests between suitors seeking a Canadian female (who are known to be among the most beautiful and fickle creatures on the planet).

In the First World War, Canadian infantry became renowned for the use of their trench clubs in brutal close quarters melee against German pansies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wdog61: Not going to lie, if you're going to die might as well die on a champagne fueled sex binge.


I mean how else would you want to die?  Alone in your bed sleeping?

Sleeping peacefully like my grandfather, not screaming in terror like his passengers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More elk meat and pineapple juice next time.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

