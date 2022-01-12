 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Behold: the ultimate Fark party house. Picture #26 explains it all   (zillow.com) divider line
66
Solkar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When we were house shopping, I hated looking at houses that had been over-customized.  There were some that my wife and I toured that had been so specifically tailored to the whims of a particular couple, they'd be essentially unusable by any normal human being, at least without a lot of rehab.  We toured one house one time where each room was more ridiculous than the last, to the point my wife and I couldn't contain our laughter anymore.  The literal floor-to-ceiling pyramid of tiny makeup drawers in one of the bathrooms was astounding.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A family that lives together shiats together.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poop party thread!
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It once had been a Girl Scouts retreat, according to the description on Zillow.

That still doesn't quite explain the triple dump bathroom.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why? Just... why?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've got three boys and they've synced their shiats up like it's sorority sister menstruation time. If our house didn't already have 5 bathrooms I'd have to walk out in the yard to piss after dinner.

I would totally do this if we were in a one or two bath house.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that formally a BnB?

Even so, partitions, people. Partitions.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the toilet paper rolls?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this and the Urine Therapy story, are we working on a bodily fluids trifecta?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Where are the toilet paper rolls?


You just reach over and clean the other person with a rubber spatula / poop knife.

Fling it in the tub i guess.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes it easy to poo and puke at the same time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: It once had been a Girl Scouts retreat, according to the description on Zillow.

That still doesn't quite explain the triple dump bathroom.


Girl sleepovers are notoriously weird, so I've heard.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This screams "halfway house."
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Love Toilet - SNL
Youtube avb1XbO0EIs
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does that figure into the X Bed / Y Bath calculus?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Was that formally a BnB?

Even so, partitions, people. Partitions.


Maybe they had non-attached/moveable partitions that the RE agent for whatever reason chose not to replicate in the staging.  I don't know why the owners wouldn't have just gotten permanent ones other than maybe wanting to make it easy to undo without demo-ing little half-walls.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The home once even served as a Girl Scout retreat

Ah, okay - that makes... sense?
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's just so you'll never end up sitting on a warm seat
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solkar: When we were house shopping, I hated looking at houses that had been over-customized.  There were some that my wife and I toured that had been so specifically tailored to the whims of a particular couple, they'd be essentially unusable by any normal human being, at least without a lot of rehab.  We toured one house one time where each room was more ridiculous than the last, to the point my wife and I couldn't contain our laughter anymore.  The literal floor-to-ceiling pyramid of tiny makeup drawers in one of the bathrooms was astounding.


Tell me about it.  One suburban contemporary looked like a medieval castle inside with a few heavy oak and iron doors.  Another had put a thick layer of stucco on the dining room walls and embedded colored wine bottle bottoms in it.  A beautiful historic colonial was painted black in many rooms, including the ceilings.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture 25 gave the punchline away. Oh wow 4 sinks in a bathroom, I don't suppose.... Of course, why should I have expected anything different?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: This screams "halfway house."


The neighborhood doesn't.  Big lawns and a golf course.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Makes it easy to poo and puke at the same time.


I see you've been to Ryan's Steakhouse.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aRegularJoe_aRegularJob: So how does that figure into the X Bed / Y Bath calculus?


Bath counting work like this: There should be four things in a full bathroom.  A sink, a toilet, a showerhead, and a tub (tub and shower can be combined).  Each of those is worth "a quarter" of a bath.  So a bathroom with just a shower but no tub (or the more rare tub but no shower) is a 3/4.  A "powder room" with neither tub nor shower is a 1/2 bath.

You don't get bonus points for extra toilets in one bathroom, methinks.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's up with the abundance of bland, white candles that have probably never even seen a match?

And that bathroom- yes, I was just thinking the other day how I long to relive college dorm life.

Plot twist: I never attended college. Campus parties, however ...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: It once had been a Girl Scouts retreat, according to the description on Zillow.


That still doesn't quite explain the triple dump bathroom.

Isn't that the commode arrangement for a boot camp barracks?

/decor is definitely not boot camp
//girl scout boot camp?
///did I just come up with a title for a trashy novel?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is the picture distorted or is the one on the far right a Double Wide?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are four sinks on the left, so I hypothesize a fourth toilet out-of-frame on the right.

Maybe they have races?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I am guessing this used to be a school or boarding house and had stalled toilets, then became a house, but rather than cap two toilet drains, they installed three toilets?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: We've got three boys and they've synced their shiats up like it's sorority sister menstruation time. If our house didn't already have 5 bathrooms I'd have to walk out in the yard to piss after dinner.

I would totally do this if we were in a one or two bath house.


We have two kids and four bathrooms, doesn't stop me from taking a piss outside after dinner, what's your point?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if there are mirrors so you see an infinite series of toilets?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't you have just disconnected a few of them and stuck a table or something there instead? Why leave them?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: What's up with the abundance of bland, white candles that have probably never even seen a match?



Real estate agent staging the house for sales photos.  They probably have a storage until full of random live laugh love sh*t to decorate suburban houses before they take photos.  Furniture too.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I was in high school I dated a girl that had six  younger sisters (no brothers). Her Dad had added on a special bathroom just for the girls, it had three toilets, three sinks, three shower stalls, a bathtub and an industrial washer/dryer combo. He told me he had gotten tired of having to piss in the yard. He was also the friendliest father-of-a-girlfriend I ever met... the guy was desperate to have another male around. I'm sure he got over it as all the younger girls starting bringing guys into the family.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Priapetic: capt.snicklefritz: We've got three boys and they've synced their shiats up like it's sorority sister menstruation time. If our house didn't already have 5 bathrooms I'd have to walk out in the yard to piss after dinner.

I would totally do this if we were in a one or two bath house.

We have two kids and four bathrooms, doesn't stop me from taking a piss outside after dinner, what's your point?


The snow is too deep and my wife might take umbrage to me pissing on/off the deck or balcony.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anybody else just really enjoy a nice sit in front of a fireplace filled with candles? Anybody? No?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's nothing like stepping out of the shower right in front of an extra tall window. Let the neighbors see everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You'd think that they would go for two toilets and a bidet rather than three toilets in a row. But that's just me.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've heard of shiatposting, but this is ridiculous!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: You'd think that they would go for two toilets and a bidet rather than three toilets in a row. But that's just me.


You've really gotta hope the partygoers don't mix them up.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flucto: [Fark user image 700x466]


So, that room with the door open looks like a half-bath, so you probably don't even need to install your pshop toilet, just cut a window in the wall.  Now that I think about it, that's a super awkward place for a half bath.  Guests in the living room? No problem - just have a seat 10 feet away with nothing but a door and some drywall between you and them.  They'll get to experience your muffled straining sounds and the awkward "plop", not to mention the aggressive-but-ineffective wiping so many dudes seem to use.  Added bonus: guests will get to enjoy your signature scent while they mingle in your living room.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Oh, I forgot you were poor, and so your front door opens directly into your living room.'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Priapetic: capt.snicklefritz: We've got three boys and they've synced their shiats up like it's sorority sister menstruation time. If our house didn't already have 5 bathrooms I'd have to walk out in the yard to piss after dinner.

I would totally do this if we were in a one or two bath house.

We have two kids and four bathrooms, doesn't stop me from taking a piss outside after dinner, what's your point?

The snow is too deep and my wife might take umbrage to me pissing on/off the deck or balcony.


Well, how else are you going to go for distance if you're not going off the balcony?  It's just science.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Priapetic: capt.snicklefritz: We've got three boys and they've synced their shiats up like it's sorority sister menstruation time. If our house didn't already have 5 bathrooms I'd have to walk out in the yard to piss after dinner.

I would totally do this if we were in a one or two bath house.

We have two kids and four bathrooms, doesn't stop me from taking a piss outside after dinner, what's your point?

The snow is too deep and my wife might take umbrage to me pissing on/off the deck or balcony.


If she doesn't want to take umbrella, she shouldn't walk out the lower level under the deck while you're pissing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NobleHam: There's nothing like stepping out of the shower right in front of an extra tall window. Let the neighbors see everything.

[Fark user image 850x566]


NSCSB: It's not too uncommon for cheapskate owners to take the window treatments with them.

That happened with my 1st home.  They were all there during the showings, and even the final walkthrough.

They did the same thing with the appliances.  Reinstalled all the broken ones they held on to over the years, took the working ones with them.

In retrospect I should have taken their asses to court.  I also showed up on closing day (when the house, and everything in it was legally mine).  They are still there loading a trailer and asked for more time to move out.  Should have called the cops for trespassing.  That doesn't even cover all the half assed projects they never finished.  There were about 5 light switches that didn't do anything and a 3 way switch that was wired incorrectly, so that it didn't work.  The wires required were all there, they just weren't plugged in correctly.

There was incomplete drywall finishing, a half done paver patio, a sun room where birds were eating the insulation under it because it wasn't sealed, Bats frequently came in and out the chimney (which was a wood fireplace poorly converted to a gas insert, they took out the damper and didn't seal around the insert, meaning cold air was filling the house any time the fire wasn't running), driveway was cracked and broken, garage door was rotting, siding and window trim were rotting,

I knew it was a bit of a fixer upper when I bought it, but If I had to do it again, I would have negotiated more strongly.  I paid too much for what it was, but they were also incredibly deceitful.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NobleHam: kmgenesis23: You'd think that they would go for two toilets and a bidet rather than three toilets in a row. But that's just me.

You've really gotta hope the partygoers don't mix them up.


You have to hope they cater exclusively to women, because if they host men's groups what you have there are 6 urinals.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: FormlessOne: This screams "halfway house."

The neighborhood doesn't.  Big lawns and a golf course.


You might be surprised.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NobleHam: kmgenesis23: You'd think that they would go for two toilets and a bidet rather than three toilets in a row. But that's just me.

You've really gotta hope the partygoers don't mix them up.


Makes for one hell of a game of "Duck, Duck, Goose."
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've heard of party showers, but this is a party pooper.
 
thornhill
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA:

The home once even served as a Girl Scout retreat.

I guess that's why.

The description claims that it's been restored, but at best, it looks like they put on a fresh coat of paint.

I mean, WTF is this electrical:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
