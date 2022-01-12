 Skip to content
(UPI)   "The rescuers attempted to extract the squirrel, "but it quickly became apparent that it wasn't coming out on its own"   (upi.com) divider line
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least its balls weren't trapped between the slats.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: At least its balls weren't trapped between the slats.


No, not between the *slats*...

Fark user imageView Full Size


That squirrel is *definitely* thinking "FML".
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Its a squirrel. Get the guy with the biggest boots to heel it down the drain.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: At least its balls weren't trapped between the slats.


The squirrel did request that aid be rendered soon-ish, as he was getting so very very scared.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Candygram4Mongo: At least its balls weren't trapped between the slats.

No, not between the *slats*...

[Fark user image image 496x560]

That squirrel is *definitely* thinking "FML".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Squirreling: not even once.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could have saved themselves some time by just shooting it, and letting the vultures take care of the rest.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where I'm from, that's an easy dinner.

"Ma, get the berlin' pot an some greens, I gots me a skirl!  It's ain't even been run over."
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
