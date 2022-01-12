 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   A $2,000 knifepoint robbery by a 39-time arrestee is only 'shoplifting' in Manhattan now, by some twist of 2022's best logic   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    43-year-old William Rolon, Alvin Bragg, TJ Maxx, new Manhattan district attorney  
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Incarceration without rehabilitation/skills and job placement services is asinine.  I don't have any sympathy for the perpetrator - none - zero, but throwing them in jail doesn't fix the problem, it entrenches and exacerbates it.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
keep putting them back on the street until someone kills them .
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Throwing him in jail might prevent him from robbing more people.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...

Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
stealing about $2,000 worth of cold medicine

Well, geez, the guy obviously had a very bad cold...
 
Klyukva
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Or vice versa
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...

Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.


I suppose people could try to separate art from reality too.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Well it does stop some poor retail clerk from being stabbed.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...

Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Welcome to California.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The newly elected district attorney, Alvin Bragg, has told his prosecutors they should seek to reduce charges and seek diversion and treatment programs in many cases where no one is injured.

This little tidbit at the end makes me suspect the article may have left out some vital information. Was this a plea deal? Did he agree to enter some sort of program? Did the arresting officer somehow royally fark up putting pressure on the prosecutor to reduce charges?

/I have a good friend who works for the NYC DA
//and apparently that last one happens a lot
///it would be funny if it didn't ruin people's lives
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone enjoying the fruits of their "enforcing the law is racism" policies yet?

What kind of genius could have ever predicted this result?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...


And rightfully so. That's some conservative '90s rap music think-of-the-children fear mongering at its finest. And yes, I saw the 'redneck' but don't pretend like you didn't add that in attempt not be too goddamn obvious.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Well it does stop some poor retail clerk from being stabbed.


Show me where ITFA where someone got stabbed?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.


There's a ton of pop songs out there that are basically "what a stalker would do", but I don't hear about those songs being blamed for the actions of stalkers.  Maybe they are, but I'm not hearing it.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...

Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.


If we're going to start banning music for advocating criminal and immoral behavior, can we start with Ted Nugent? I'll be okay if we end it there as well because banning music is an idiot's panacea for systemic economic and cultural issues.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some people found three strikes too harsh, but surely 39 strikes is enough to say this guy will never, ever be able to exist in society in a non-cancerous fashion. Especially at age 43, by which time anyone who was going to learn would have learned. At least throw him away till 65 or so.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I know I'll get tons of shiat for this...

Having a culture which also glorifies crime doesn't help. You can't convince people human trafficking and sexual slavery is wrong when so many songs glorify the pimp lifestyle. And you're going to have a hard time convincing people to stay on the straight and narrow if their music encourages them to be thugs/rednecks/etc.


I like that you dog whistled African American pop culture while ignoring the decades of Sinatra/Scorcese/Sopranos crime entertainment. Well done.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

So what causes the person to do the first one?  Before incarceration?  Quantum fluctuations?  Is free will an illusion?  if so, should we prosecute people at all?  And if free will is an illusion, do we even have a choice in prosecuting the crims without free will?  Do I have a choice in posting this?
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

There's a ton of pop songs out there that are basically "what a stalker would do", but I don't hear about those songs being blamed for the actions of stalkers.  Maybe they are, but I'm not hearing it.


Dunno why you (so far) only got funnies. There are a ton of stalker songs in rock, and frankly there are a number of quite good ones. Didn't Eminem cover this topic in like several albums?
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

There's a ton of pop songs out there that are basically "what a stalker would do", but I don't hear about those songs being blamed for the actions of stalkers.  Maybe they are, but I'm not hearing it.

Dunno why you (so far) only got funnies. There are a ton of stalker songs in rock, and frankly there are a number of quite good ones. Didn't Eminem cover this topic in like several albums?


And by topic I meant the topic of music or "music culture" (I know it was a dog whistle) influencing crime.
 
