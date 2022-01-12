 Skip to content
(NPR)   Waves on da big lake dey call Gitche Gumee are biatchin' dere, Sven   (npr.org) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will do my surfing in warm waters like God intended thank you.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
KRAKER: Winds whipped for hours out of the Northeast, pushing waves across hundreds of miles of open Lake Superior water - what surfers call fetch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The lake it is said never gives up her dead. Have fun!
 
