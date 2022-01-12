 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Las Vegas - the land of gambling, hookers, meth and oooooh, candy?   (8newsnow.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers interviewed the 8-year-old boy, who told them the woman rolled down her window, saying "Get in the car, I have candy." The boy ran off, threatening to bash the woman's window with a rock, he told police.

wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size


If this happened to me as a kid:
Woman: Get in the car, I have candy
Me: What kind?
Woman: Ummmm what kind do you like?
Me: You first
Woman: Ummmm licorce?
Me. F*ck that, I'm out
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Marcy Playground - Sex And Candy (Official Music Video)
Youtube -KT-r2vHeMM
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess the gig working on the strip as a Tiny Tim impersonator didn't work out for her....
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
assets.simpleviewcms.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is the problem with this country. We're so stuck on the classics, the old ways of doing things that we can't innovate our way out of trouble.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Police arrested Kerenlee Sharon, 47, on Monday on one charge of luring a child, records show.

Looks like she was behaving a little too...

*puts on sunglasses*

Karen-ly.

YYYYYYEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chumlee wanted for questioning
 
sniderman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That mugshot is haunting.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wondered what Glenn Danzig had been up to these days:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I didn't know Cho-moes or child killers actually used the candy bit to lure kids.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: I wondered what Glenn Danzig had been up to these days:
[Fark user image image 850x477]


Tell your children not to come my way...
 
Mouser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: That mugshot is haunting.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sure that isn't a dude?
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Heamer: Police arrested Kerenlee Sharon, 47, on Monday on one charge of luring a child, records show.

Looks like she was behaving a little too...

*puts on sunglasses*

Karen-ly.

YYYYYYEEEEEAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH


I LOL'ed
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: That mugshot is haunting.


I realize it may very well just be the angle she's holding her head at but I kinda feel she might have a thyroid issue that needs attention.

But yeah, no lie- that's some serious " ...lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes... " territory right there.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bighairyguy: I wondered what Glenn Danzig had been up to these days:
[Fark user image image 850x477]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
