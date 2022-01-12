 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Due to Ents attacking, Minas Gerais suffers deadly landslides and floods. Minas Tirith is still standing   (bbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Brazil, city of So Gonalo, Brazil's mining agency, iron ore, 11-year-old girl, mining dams, city of Caratinga, Belo Horizonte  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 9:37 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about Minos Korva? What are the Federation's defense plans for Minos Korva?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bravo!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Minas Fordy still the place where F and C meet.
 
PunGent
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wouldn't think flooding would bother it, must've been torpedoed...

Fark user imageView Full Size

/yes, I learned about them from Civ
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.