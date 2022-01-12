 Skip to content
(NPR)   Is your gymtimidation preventing you from getting to the gym in 26 minutes? Don't let gymtimidation stop you. Here are 22 gymivational tips to get gymcited about gymming out in 2022   (npr.org) divider line
56
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's gymtastic
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I honestly feel super intimidated by the gym. That's why I don't go. I'm afraid to use machines wrong, and I'm afraid of being stared at and judged (either bad or good).

/yes I know I sound fat
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to the gym during an coronavirus epidemic.  Don't forget to breathe deep during reps.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever talk to Gym Jordan.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim's Gym will gym you.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Go to the gym during a coronavirus pandemicemic.  Don't forget to wear a mask


Fxt, this isn't complicated!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's where I like to practice my Katas.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Jim's Gym will gym you.


Gym gym gym gym to gyms
Gym gym?
 
Can't_Think_Of_A_Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead, walk in there and lift some weights. Lose your virgymity. You'll feel better.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: OkieDookie: Jim's Gym will gym you.

Gym gym gym gym to gyms
Gym gym?


Gymmies rustled?
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a gym that was super supportive, no machines, not one person ever made fun of me or made me feel dumb.

I miss going
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: I mean, I honestly feel super intimidated by the gym. That's why I don't go. I'm afraid to use machines wrong, and I'm afraid of being stared at and judged (either bad or good).

/yes I know I sound fat


If youre making a solid effort to work out instead of just walking around taking up space nobody will judge you.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just find some hottie in inappropriate gym attire and copy her workout.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

buntz: I went to a gym that was super supportive, no machines, not one person ever made fun of me or made me feel dumb.

I miss going


That was a bar
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but... I'M NOT WORKING OUT AT A GYM DURING A GODDAMNED PANDEMIC!

Oh, right - that's not consistent with this article's particular idiom. Let's try this...

I view NPR's advice with a gymlet eye - my workout regymen shouldn't involve significant voluntary risk to health and life simply so gymrats can feel better about themselves.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chitownmike: buntz: I went to a gym that was super supportive, no machines, not one person ever made fun of me or made me feel dumb.

I miss going

That was a bar


16 oz. Curls are a workout.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I went to the gym once like 20 years ago and immediately went to taco bell after.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Face your fears dude and they will get smaller and may even go away

/most people are at the Gym to improve themselves, do that and you are good.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've got all the respect in the world for gym newbies and wish you the best of luck in your fitness adventure. Please do learn some basic gym etiquette and leave your gotdamned cell phone in your gym bag.
 
DoomsdayDevice
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dothemath: Please, fatties, just stay home.

We all know youre just going through the motions of making a feeble attempt to fulfill your half hearted new years resolution. Regular gym goers dread january through march when the place becomes clogged with large, unmotivated people who sit on all the good machines and watch tik tok videos then go walk on the treadmill at .00000003 mph for an hour.


fark this guy.

Just start going and you'll get a feel for it. Being consistent is more important than having an optimal routine or doing every movement perfectly. The New Years rush can be annoying, but 90% of gym goers are silently rooting for you. The other 10% might think like dothemath, but fark them, they won't say anything while they pout.

Everyone starts somewhere.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
So many bad portmanteaux......
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is all the motivation you should need.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ciarraic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now we know what keeps Gym Jordan motivated.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

patrick767: This is all the motivation you should need.

[Fark user image image 280x387]


Something about flexing your weiner?
 
ciarraic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: [Fark user image image 250x250] So many bad portmanteaux......


Bah Gawd Pants, I love the plural.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you and your household is vaccinated, I don't know why you would keep away from the gym because of COVID.  Obesity is a lot riskier to you than COVID at that point.
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ace in your face: I mean, I honestly feel super intimidated by the gym. That's why I don't go. I'm afraid to use machines wrong, and I'm afraid of being stared at and judged (either bad or good).


/yes I know I sound fat

Lots of this. The idea that it's just a bunch of bro's grunting and such doesn't make me want to go. I'm also more of a runner than hitting the weights, at least in high school I was and it has been hard to break that mentality after twenty some years. I did last about 62 days of P90x a decade ago. It was definitely a struggle with the weights portion, and i felt that the

I did just start a free 30 days of yoga program, about half hour a day, and I've done well. For me, it was breaking through the idea that it takes too long. I sit on my ass and stare at my phone, why can't i spend thirty minutes moving in a small area? Especially knowing that I need to make changes to my activity level to a) not be like my grandfather (heart attack when i was twelve) or my father (quad bypass surgery at age 70) and b) improve my golf game because i am being limited by my lack of core strength and lack of flexibility.

/Yoga with Adriene
//i am fat
///snackies and slashies
 
thehobbes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't drop weights.

Don't curl in the squat rack.

Wipe down your machine before and after 

Don't be too obvious when you're staring at this

Nurglitch: Just find some hottie in inappropriate gym attire and copy her workout.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buntz: I went to a gym that was super supportive, no machines, not one person ever made fun of me or made me feel dumb.

I miss going


It wasn't actually a Dairy Queen, was it?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoomsdayDevice: Just start going and you'll get a feel for it. Being consistent is more important than having an optimal routine or doing every movement perfectly. The New Years rush can be annoying, but 90% of gym goers are silently rooting for you. The other 10% might think like dothemath, but fark them, they won't say anything while they pout.

Everyone starts somewhere.


Seriously, why would you bad-mouth people who are legitimately wanting/trying to better their life? Finding the motivation to workout in public, in front of numerous strangers, can be rough for someone with body image and self-esteem issues.

Most people at gyms are not like that douche, and a lot of them will be happy to help you out and give pointers.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: ace in your face: I mean, I honestly feel super intimidated by the gym. That's why I don't go. I'm afraid to use machines wrong, and I'm afraid of being stared at and judged (either bad or good).

/yes I know I sound fat

If youre making a solid effort to work out instead of just walking around taking up space nobody will judge you.


Posted 2 minutes after you literally judged everyone who wasn't already a gymrat.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about the plague rats than the standard gym rats, actually.
 
buntz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NevynFox: buntz: I went to a gym that was super supportive, no machines, not one person ever made fun of me or made me feel dumb.

I miss going

It wasn't actually a Dairy Queen, was it?


No, they make fun of me at Dairy Queen
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You don't need a gym ffs.   Go out and walk/run a few days a week, do push ups and sit ups in your house.  Try to eat better.  You'll pay the same as I do: $0.00

If you do go, don't worry about being judged.  Every person at the gym is the same bag of meat with an expiration date.  Lifting up heavy things and putting them down again is just that.  It doesn't espouse you with any special gym status.   So do whatever the fark you want.  You pay the same monthly fees as the bros flexing in the mirror, and you don't have to hear or smell them.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: If you and your household is vaccinated, I don't know why you would keep away from the gym because of COVID.  Obesity is a lot riskier to you than COVID at that point.


This far into a pandemic and you still can't figure out why spreading COVID, even amongst the vaccinated, is a bad thing?

Surely, we'll be able to engage in an honest, fact based discussion on why it is bad to spread COVID, but somehow I think people would be wasting their time.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who the fark is going to a Gym these days?  Sure, I want to be around a bunch of mouth-breathers in the middle of the most infectious part of the pandemic...
These people are worried about lifting style?? FFS.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

leeto2: Who the fark is going to a Gym these days?  Sure, I want to be around a bunch of mouth-breathers in the middle of the most infectious part of the pandemic...
These people are worried about lifting style?? FFS.


I do.

Granted, our ass clown governor still has a mask mandate in place.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Yeah, I've got all the respect in the world for gym newbies and wish you the best of luck in your fitness adventure. Please do learn some basic gym etiquette and leave your gotdamned cell phone in your gym bag.


That said, my coach sends me my strength workouts on an app so I totally need my phone to follow them.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: leeto2: Who the fark is going to a Gym these days?  Sure, I want to be around a bunch of mouth-breathers in the middle of the most infectious part of the pandemic...
These people are worried about lifting style?? FFS.

I do.

Granted, our ass clown governor still has a mask mandate in place.


Knock yourself out dude.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

patrick767: This is all the motivation you should need.

[Fark user image 280x387]


I tape that to the punching bag, right?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: If you and your household is vaccinated, I don't know why you would keep away from the gym because of COVID.  Obesity is a lot riskier to you than COVID at that point.


Obesity is second only to being 70+ as a predictor of whether you're likely to die if infected with Covid.

Be ready to survive the next pandemic.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Visualize and attack!!!
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"gymtimidation"

Refusing to try something new because you're afraid of looking stupid is a quick way to become the bad kind of old.

/ I actually really want to go back to the gym, but it mostly hasn't seemed worth it what with the pandemic
// Particularly if I have "run down to the park, do some pull-ups, run home, do some push-ups" as a viable alternative
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: FLMountainMan: If you and your household is vaccinated, I don't know why you would keep away from the gym because of COVID.  Obesity is a lot riskier to you than COVID at that point.

This far into a pandemic and you still can't figure out why spreading COVID, even amongst the vaccinated, is a bad thing?

Surely, we'll be able to engage in an honest, fact based discussion on why it is bad to spread COVID, but somehow I think people would be wasting their time.


Enjoy the basement.  You've picked a great user name.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This headline really rustles my gymmies
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are way too many anti-vax sheep de-wormer inhaling "muh freedums" people in my city for me to ever go near a public gym.

I did buy

https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B01M​T​UKQMU/

that exercise bike over the Christmas break.
 
