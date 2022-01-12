 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Infrared scans have revealed that Botticelli's "Man of Sorrows" was previously a Madonna with Child   (cnn.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The phrase "Man of Sorrows" is from the book of Isaiah and was therefore originally recorded in Hebrew. I always felt that the translators missed an opportunity by not translating it as "Woe Dude."
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Soggy Bottom Boys did it better.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta squint to see it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need to dead name him.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't really that strange. Canvases aren't cheap even now. A canvas being scraped and repainted, or just painted over, happened all the goddamn time.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like those tattoos that lasted longer than the love.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus throwing up gang signs?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks nothing like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
on the road
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: No need to dead name him.


Ugh, the most obnoxious of all the new woke orthodox terminology.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Looks nothing like:

[Fark user image 850x425]


Here they are accepting the first ever joint winner prize for Most Likely To Get Pregnant Behind A Middle School Award.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we're not allowed to hang the painting in the men's bathroom?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The analyst's name is Apostle.

/ O.K...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is CNN have they discussed how this further erodes confidence in Biden?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has known any kind of painter knows they ain't going out to buy another or use another canvas. just paint over it...
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, just take an infrared scan, then turn it over and draw in a bunch of red lines in the shape of a Madonna and child, and it's easy to see!

/I know, I'm sure it's there, just hard to really visualize it online.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Looks nothing like:


[Fark user image 850x425]

Fark user imageView Full Size


I see it
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it's not a portrait of Sandra Oh as a drag king?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
even art is transgender nowadays.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies?
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's BONAFIDE!
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: Raymond Perjurytrap: No need to dead name him.

Ugh, the most obnoxious of all the new woke orthodox terminology.


Those...are words, yes. And congratulations on spelling them correctly! But for god's sake how is it obnoxious? Is it just the wording, or do you genuinely have a problem using people's correct names?

Also, I loathe people who use "woke" as some sort of insult. Even worse when it's used as though it is some kind of religion.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Looks nothing like:



Fark user imageView Full Size
.....

Rob3Fan: What about The Fallen Madonna with the Big Boobies?



*shakes tiny fist*
 
sandbar67
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

maram500: dothemath: Raymond Perjurytrap: No need to dead name him.

Ugh, the most obnoxious of all the new woke orthodox terminology.

Those...are words, yes. And congratulations on spelling them correctly! But for god's sake how is it obnoxious? Is it just the wording, or do you genuinely have a problem using people's correct names?

Also, I loathe people who use "woke" as some sort of insult. Even worse when it's used as though it is some kind of religion.


Sounds like someone got called the wrong pronoun this morning
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cyber Duck: Sure, just take an infrared scan, then turn it over and draw in a bunch of red lines in the shape of a Madonna and child, and it's easy to see!

/I know, I'm sure it's there, just hard to really visualize it online.


https://xkcd.com/1020/
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did not see the Madonna, but I did see some dogs wearing glasses and playing poker.
 
