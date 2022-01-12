 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Boris Johnson admits to attending a lockdown drinks party, having mistaken the BYOB garden event with 100 invitees and food, arranged by his personal private secretary, for a work meeting   (theguardian.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, Johnson's version, prime minister, Harold Wilson, Keir Starmer, 10 Downing Street, Prime minister  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Jan 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes, well, I thought BYOB meant 'Bring Your Own Boris', you see, so obviously I had to attend..."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the young ones interesting part 2 of 3
Youtube sdPZnU2ic7U
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who amongst us has not done the same thing?  Cast the first stone, or something...
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Johnson wouldn't recognize work if it hit him with a manilla folder.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A week ago he had no idea the parties even happened. Now he was there but didn't know it was a party. Next week I assume we'll find out he had invitations printed up and signed by hand.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
was that wrong? should I not have done that?
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kriste almighty. Boris is a lousy dancer.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being intoxicated during work meetings would at least explain his political decisions. And his private ones, too, now that I think of it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well I can't admit to lying, so I'll fall back on being an idiot. Everyone knew that already and they made me PM."
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: A week ago he had no idea the parties even happened. Now he was there but didn't know it was a party. Next week I assume we'll find out he had invitations printed up and signed by hand.


I'd expect some pictures of him topless, swinging his shirt etc. yelling "Who's your Brexit Bozo?"
 
groverpm
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well it was work for him as somebody had booked a clown.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Admits? No doubt everyone at the thing posted pics all over social media.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I didn't know that Johnson is a Democrat.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That was basically the political equivalent of "It Wasn't Me" by Shaggy.

The INVITATIONS to the "work event" said BYOB!

Also, "work events" were not allowed at the time either!
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Boris is a lousy dancer


A lousy dancer
A dancer for money
He'll do what he wants him to do
A lousy ancer
A dancer for money
And alea iacta est, asshoe
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oea26​m​Z4k1A
Stewart Lee on Boris Johnson's Premiership (Content Provider)
Youtube RrMFHv-rnqw
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: I didn't know that Johnson is a Democrat.


You got lost on the way to the kid's table, slugger.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How do I make a Lockdown?  Is there gin?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: Kriste almighty. Boris is a lousy dancer.


True, but on the other hand he's a lousy speaker and a lousy politician, so, you know, swings and roundabouts.
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It WAS a work meeting, though!  Boris works for COVID.
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: 3rd world republipuke: Boris is a lousy dancer

A lousy dancer
A dancer for money
He'll do what he wants him to do
A lousy ancer
A dancer for money
And alea iacta est, asshoe


Well put
 
kbronsito
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Were outdoor events allowed when they had this shindig? They did it in a garden, instead of a hall or conference room. Not as bad as all that. But not a good look.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A work party wouldn't be BYOB.  You'd expense that shiat.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boris Johnson is going to have a hard week wondering how Boris Johnson will respond to an inquiry that might be launched by Boris Johnson into whether or not Boris Johnson attended a party.
 
Zenith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
he was snivelling like Golem in PMQs today, it was glorious.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Were outdoor events allowed when they had this shindig? They did it in a garden, instead of a hall or conference room. Not as bad as all that. But not a good look.


no it was strictly not allowed. you could meet outside with one other person outside your immediate family group but keep the 2m distance.
 
full8me
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With as many times as this clown has been caught competing in the twit olympics with zero consequences, the Brits need their own version of the *aintnothinggonnahappen.gif*.
 
Headso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A politician ignoring the rules/recommendations his government put in place for the poors? must be a day ending in Y
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People of the world, for the most part, haven't gotten it yet!
There are TWO sets of rules.  One for thee, but not for me.
"They" can do ANYTHING they want.  But we the "subjects" do not
have that right.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At lease BoJo has quality people stepping up to defend him.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And we yanks thought Trump's hair was ridiculous.  Enjoy right-wing MP Michael Fabricant.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

full8me: With as many times as this clown has been caught competing in the twit olympics with zero consequences, the Brits need their own version of the *aintnothinggonnahappen.gif*.


"Not a bloody thing will occur, guv."
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

full8me: With as many times as this clown has been caught competing in the twit olympics with zero consequences, the Brits need their own version of the *aintnothinggonnahappen.gif*.


over here it would be
'wheredoyouwantmetobendoverguvnor'.gif
 
ukexpat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went to countless work dos which were BYOB. No, wait, I didn't, ever...

And he's probably overjoyed that news of Randy Andy losing his challenge to the sex abuse lawsuit, as it's taken the attention of the media away from his smarmy arse, at least for now.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.