(Irish Post US)   The carcass of an unknown animal and overflowing sewage that staff walked through to get to the kitchen where food was being prepared were just 2 of the 59 reasons not to dine out in Ireland last year   (irishpost.com) divider line
    Sick, Hygiene, food businesses, Food safety, enforcement orders, food storage room, food safety, Food, Dublin  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be that lazy to notice it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland is a far cry from Scotland.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the better version.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Libertarian paradise!

Finally a place where we can be free from Gubmint intrusion into our personal lives.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also known as dinnertime as subby's house
 
tommyl66
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, don't mention COVID! I mentioned it once but I think I got away with it all right.
 
EL EM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm no statistician, but a quick google found a US county or two giving Ireland a run for the amount of violations. (Although mouse droppings aren't quite the same as an overflowed toilet)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EL EM: I'm no statistician, but a quick google found a US county or two giving Ireland a run for the amount of violations. (Although mouse droppings aren't quite the same as an overflowed toilet)


Depending on the county.  Mice can carry hantavirus and the plague.
 
groverpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: They must be that lazy to notice it.


You forgot the "sh".
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Ireland is a far cry from Scotland.


I was friends with a Scottish ex-pat and I once professed an interest visiting the country of his birth. He told me to visit Ireland instead. He said "Scotland may not be a 3rd-world country but it sure as Hell isn't a 1st. Why do you think I left?"
 
