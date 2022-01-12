 Skip to content
(Inc)   Thomas Edison made job applicants eat soup in front of him. It might be weird, but he might have been on to something   (inc.com) divider line
95
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

1724 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 10:35 AM (48 minutes ago)



95 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, free lunch.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate beef Bourguignon in front of the bartender last night.  What does that mean?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eat a Whopper using only 2 napkins.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, you use a fork, and you are out the door!  Edison was on it, man!
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Taste it first or you insult the chef.
 
hej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes. If you slurp and inhale it like a farking animal, no job for you.
 
The Brains
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate


The mess I understand.

But if I see fries with no salt on them, I already know I'm in for a couple of shakes of salt.
 
EL EM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it soup made from the elephant he electrocuted to push his invention?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People who salt+pepper restaurant food before tasting it are barbarians and monsters. Edison was correct here.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In his thyme it probably made scents.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you don't eat the soup, it means you're a robot, which means you're cheaper and less prone to taking sick days, so you're hired.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hey, free lunch.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SLURPERS NEED TO BURN IN HELL!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Hey, free lunch.



now, Big Business sit at home stock owners/wall street, etc and the congress critters on Capital (sic) Hill are eating their Soup.

my, how things change over time.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EL EM: Was it soup made from the elephant he electrocuted to push his invention?


Waiter, there is an elephant in my soup.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Many of my interviews have been luncheons. They wanted to see how I treated the wait staff and how I handled not receiving what I expected.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.


I don't think the head chef at Applebees can even see what I do at the table before eating his personally  prepared cuisine. And I don't care if the guy on the taco truck is insulted or not, I'm squirting the salsa on before taking a bite. And don't get me started on peppering the burger at Whataburger...I know it needs pepper.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If he posted the position without listing the pay range, then he is a dickbag.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
George wants his new nickname to be T Bone, too funny.
Youtube E5ibSvOWAMg
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.



and if you insult the chef, the next time you eat there...............
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My father got his first job as a chemical engineer this way.  He, the hiring manager, and another candidate went to lunch and afterwards dad was given the job.  Why? Because "as a chemical engineer, you have to know exactly what you are starting with and not make assumptions."  I didn't know Edison used this test, but given that it was 1946, I suspect the manager knew.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How do you like your steak, sir?

Slathered in ketchup and ready to score a hat trick.

Get out.
 
mikey15
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nytmare: EL EM: Was it soup made from the elephant he electrocuted to push his invention?


Waiter, there is an elephant in my soup.

[Fark user image 391x266]

what's an elephant doing in your soup ...
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Many of my interviews have been luncheons. They wanted to see how I treated the wait staff and how I handled not receiving what I expected.



throw a tantrum and treat 'em like shiat!!   that only works on Wall Street.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Brains: Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate

The mess I understand.

But if I see fries with no salt on them, I already know I'm in for a couple of shakes of salt.


I used to salt my fries from fast food places before tasting them, but then sometimes I found that made them too salty, especially McDonalds fries. So now I taste them first. I usually don't need to add any salt to McDonald's fries. I love salt, but they really overdo it with the salt. Even without me adding any they are too salty.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would have thrown the soup in his face to avenge that elephant he murdered.

Eat shiat, lightbulb farker
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blatz514: I ate beef Bourguignon in front of the bartender last night.  What does that mean?



at a subconscious level, you swallowed the bartenders Beef.    giggle
 
buntz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm reading a biography about Edison right now, it's an interesting book but it is written backwards chronologically and it's like 600 pages, so it's becoming less interesting and more of a chore to get through
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: The Brains: Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate

The mess I understand.

But if I see fries with no salt on them, I already know I'm in for a couple of shakes of salt.

I used to salt my fries from fast food places before tasting them, but then sometimes I found that made them too salty, especially McDonalds fries. So now I taste them first. I usually don't need to add any salt to McDonald's fries. I love salt, but they really overdo it with the salt. Even without me adding any they are too salty.


I once watched a lady heavily salt her entire trucker's breakfast.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blatz514: I ate beef Bourguignon in front of the bartender last night.  What does that mean?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.


If a restaurant is low brow enough to have salt/pepper on the table, then I'm not sure the line cook who boiled your bag of soup gives a shiat what you do.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

buntz: I'm reading a biography about Edison right now, it's an interesting book but it is written backwards chronologically and it's like 600 pages, so it's becoming less interesting and more of a chore to get through


He dies at the end.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hej: Yes. If you slurp and inhale it like a farking animal, no job for you.



that might indicate Passion and a willingness to completely immerse yourself in the job rather than do you time and go home.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate


Cleanliness thing of their car only sort-of makes sense. But the adding seasoning thing to their lunch does not make sense at all. So if they added seasoning "that was it" they were hired?  Or "that was it" they're not hired?
 
neilbradley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've always found it to be a generational thing. The guys 10+ years older than me would salt EVERYTHING right as they sat down. Almost as if it were a habit. Younger dudes, not at all. But the whole concept is petty and pointless and a good way to screen out otherwise excellent people.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cautionflag: Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.

I don't think the head chef at Applebees can even see what I do at the table before eating his personally  prepared cuisine. And I don't care if the guy on the taco truck is insulted or not, I'm squirting the salsa on before taking a bite. And don't get me started on peppering the burger at Whataburger...I know it needs pepper.


The chef at Applebee's knows because he's watching from outside while he smokes a doob with the busboy
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Edison immediately rejected the premature seasoners, as he reasoned he didn't want employees who relied on assumptions. In his opinion, those who were content to abide by preconceived notions had no place in his business because the absence of curiosity and willingness to ask questions were antithetical to innovation."

So if Edison saw that someone wanted a little salt or pepper in their soup, he assumed that they would apply this habit in other areas. Brilliant.

I smell BS, and so does Snopes.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My grandma always taught me to eat soup by pushing the spoon away from you instead of drawing it toward you.  She told me it was because drawing it toward you makes you look too hungry, like a beggar, but in reality it's just so that you splash onto the tablecloth instead of onto yourself.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Brains: Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate

The mess I understand.

But if I see fries with no salt on them, I already know I'm in for a couple of shakes of salt.


That's cool.  But instead of selling delicious chocolate, you'd be going back to selling fries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bet you get a free bowl of soup with that hat
Youtube jB0nJ64cgmU
 
Klyukva
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.


The insult is asking for a salt shaker if none is provided. The presence of salt and pepper on the table is an implicit acknowledgement that people have a variety tastes when it comes to the desired level of salt in the dishes to be served. Furthermore, since the shaker can add salt but not remove it, to accommodate the greatest range of tastes the food must come less salty than the typical person prefers. So a typical person may assume any meal he receives is slightly less salty than he prefers and add a small amount of salt.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Marcos P: Taste it first or you insult the chef.

If a restaurant is low brow enough to have salt/pepper on the table, then I'm not sure the line cook who boiled your bag of soup gives a shiat what you do.


a 5 star restaurant in Houston, TX had someone putting shiat in the chili.   don't know if it was the chef, etc    many got total bodily evacuation/food poisoning from it.

back in the 90's.  never piss off the people serving your food.  consequences could be dire
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sure, and when I make applicants put on a leather nurses uniform and lick whipped cream off of their own genitals I'm the bad guy.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: People who salt+pepper restaurant food before tasting it are barbarians and monsters. Edison was correct here.


Do you assume the candidate has not had that soup from that restaurant before? Sounds sloppy.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't like soup.  Figure that one out patent-filer.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lifeless: My grandma always taught me to eat soup by pushing the spoon away from you instead of drawing it toward you.  She told me it was because drawing it toward you makes you look too hungry, like a beggar, but in reality it's just so that you splash onto the tablecloth instead of onto yourself.



your grandma sounds a bit anal.  uptight
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't see any black pepper or hot sauce in this soup!! dump dump dump dump.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I insist on soup.  In fact, I bring a Thermos of it to every job interview.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Staffist: I worked in a chocolate factory for ten years, in college and after graduating.  Whenever we would hire a outside sales broker or rep, the final step in the process was lunch with the owner/president of the company, where he'd have the candidate drive.  He was looking for two things that would immediately make his decision.  One, as a food plant, we were focused like a laser on sanitation and ordered cleanliness, and so if the candidate car was messy, they were out.  Second, as a flavor company, if the interviewee seasoned their food before tasting it, that was it.
/weak sauced csb.
//with salt
///chocolate

Cleanliness thing of their car only sort-of makes sense. But the adding seasoning thing to their lunch does not make sense at all. So if they added seasoning "that was it" they were hired?  Or "that was it" they're not hired?


No, we were making and selling flavors.  His logic was based on knowing how something tastes first, before changing the  way it tastes.
 
