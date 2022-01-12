 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Woman catches her husband secretly taking a shot of whiskey in the kitchen. Difficulty: using her menstrual cup   (thesun.ie) divider line
66
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a new take on a Bloody Mary.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sniff*

Ah, I love the smell of fake in the morning. Smells like... clickbait.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: *sniff*

Ah, I love the smell of fake in the morning. Smells like... clickbait.


Right.

Tik Tok = made up.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would her menstrual cup be in the kitchen? Alternatively, why would the husband be looking for a shot glass in their bathroom/bedroom (presumably)? I guess I shouldn't be surprised.  Those "lifehacks" that involve like hot gluing random sh*t together to make a crapper version of something that already exists go viral, so why wouldn't this fake gross (but not really if she washes her cup) moment.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fashionable stem-ware
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little early in the morning for /b/ folks
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's a vampire
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun covering a Tik Tok of a staged event.  And it's probably that crap, fake whiskey spelled with an e.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow doesn't strike me as bad as toilet wine.

Take some bread crumbles and a juice box and anything with sugar and let that open-air ferment for as long as it takes.  Then drink it straight from a nasty jail toilet.

Now show your girl you love her by earning your redwings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this better or worse than buying farts in a jar?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: Somehow doesn't strike me as bad as toilet wine.

Take some bread crumbles and a juice box and anything with sugar and let that open-air ferment for as long as it takes.  Then drink it straight from a nasty jail toilet.

Now show your girl you love her by earning your redwings.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Is this better or worse than buying farts in a jar?


Better....because you don't come off as a pathetic simp.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse, it's Jack Daniel's Honey. I like Jack Daniel's, and that shiat tastes awful.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinky
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: The Irresponsible Captain: Is this better or worse than buying farts in a jar?

Better....because you don't come off as a pathetic simp.


Hey, as a pathetic simp I've never bought farts in a jar.

Those guys are just creepy.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about, instead of the swear jar, we pay Drew not to greenlight obviously fake stories?

/Or just a blanket ban on The Sun, Mirror, DM, etc
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image image 490x686]


Wait, if it's smooth and rounded how can there be a bush?


Okay I may be overthinking this...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: The_Sponge: The Irresponsible Captain: Is this better or worse than buying farts in a jar?

Better....because you don't come off as a pathetic simp.

Hey, as a pathetic simp I've never bought farts in a jar.

Those guys are just creepy.


Lulz.

Oh yeah...calling them weird would be an understatement.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?


It's sort of right there in the name... a cup for menstruation...
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?


It's an alternative to pads and tampons but more uncomfortable, messy, and inconvenient than pads and tampons could ever possibly be, but it's *good* for the environment because pads and tampons are evil.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon!  It's not like he was drinking straight from the bottle.  That's just NASTY.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?


It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Official drink of the Redwings
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.


You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Honey I drank the kids
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?


It's a safer alternative to menstrual pads which can spontaneously ignite (if that happens you have to quickly throw it to the ground and tampon it).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One guy one cup is less disgusting that two girls one cup.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: thatguyoverthere70: *sniff*

Ah, I love the smell of fake in the morning. Smells like... clickbait.

Right.

Tik Tok = made up.


Pretty much
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.

You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.


Kat fight!
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's an alternative to pads and tampons but more uncomfortable, messy, and inconvenient than pads and tampons could ever possibly be, but it's *good* for the environment because pads and tampons are evil.


So, kind of like reusable diapers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.

You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.


I was so glad I hit menopause before this nonsense became common. Having your period is bad enough without sticking a plastic cup up my va-jay-jay to "collect the blood" hork hurl puke.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Iworkformsn: thatguyoverthere70: *sniff*

Ah, I love the smell of fake in the morning. Smells like... clickbait.

Right.

Tik Tok = made up.

Pretty much


This was doing the rounds on Reddit.
It's like the Internet Centipede.

/just looked up the term...you might not want to
 
kittykat9424
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?


its a silicone cup that goes up into the vagooter like with tampons but without the issues of tampons (risk of tss, infections, lots of garbage from the packagings) it collects the blood then you take it out and empty it, clean it , put it back in and then once the period is over you boil it to sanitize it for the next time. ive been using them for over 5 years now and its saved me a buttload of money as well since its good for like 5-10 years depending which one you buy.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's an alternative to pads and tampons but more uncomfortable, messy, and inconvenient than pads and tampons could ever possibly be, but it's *good* for the environment because pads and tampons are evil.


Well it's a little messy until you get used to using it.  There's some practice involved for sure.

But the menstrual cup never smells the way a used pad or tampon does.

The blood in the menstrual cup just smells like blood. Kinda coppery.  It looks bright red and clean, not brownish or slimy or clotted. Like blood at the blood bank.

I wouldn't willingly go back to pads and tampons unless I had no other options.

But, there is room for all sorts of personal preferences in how women manage our periods. I support having as many different options as possible.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Kitty2.0: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's an alternative to pads and tampons but more uncomfortable, messy, and inconvenient than pads and tampons could ever possibly be, but it's *good* for the environment because pads and tampons are evil.

So, kind of like reusable diapers.


......no? Not at all like that? It's a small silicone cup that's inserted inside the vagina. Have you been somehow led to believe that diapers are used internally?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Kitty2.0: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's an alternative to pads and tampons but more uncomfortable, messy, and inconvenient than pads and tampons could ever possibly be, but it's *good* for the environment because pads and tampons are evil.

Well it's a little messy until you get used to using it.  There's some practice involved for sure.

But the menstrual cup never smells the way a used pad or tampon does.

The blood in the menstrual cup just smells like blood. Kinda coppery.  It looks bright red and clean, not brownish or slimy or clotted. Like blood at the blood bank.

I wouldn't willingly go back to pads and tampons unless I had no other options.

But, there is room for all sorts of personal preferences in how women manage our periods. I support having as many different options as possible.


If you like it, then awesome. I'm 5'1, 90 lbs and never had a kid so for me it was painful and uncomfortable and difficult to insert and remove. I also hated the yellowing of the silicone. It just looked dirty no matter how I cleaned it or stored it.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wingedkat: But the menstrual cup never smells the way a used pad or tampon does.


No issues with dogs and cats rummaging in the trash for them. That's a plus
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I used to use tampons, but now I use David cups.

You mean DivaCups.

No, no, David. They were designed by my neighbor, David, to collect blood for an art installation he's doing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.

You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.


.... It's like maybe we've had different experiences?

And you are right, "below" the cervix is more accurate, but if you get it placed wrong and somehow next to the cervix it will probably be both painful and not work well (that did happen to me before I figured out how to use them).

I'm not going to try to speak for "most women" but I and several friends use them and prefer them in most circumstances.

I'm not really sure why the idea of reaching into your vagina bothers you, but I'm going to guess that dislike is part of the reason they don't work for you.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.

You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.


Only 2 inches deep eh?

How YOU doin??

*Ahem*

Thank you Farkettes for the actual answer.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kittykat9424: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

its a silicone cup that goes up into the vagooter like with tampons but without the issues of tampons (risk of tss, infections, lots of garbage from the packagings) it collects the blood then you take it out and empty it, clean it , put it back in and then once the period is over you boil it to sanitize it for the next time. ive been using them for over 5 years now and its saved me a buttload of money as well since its good for like 5-10 years depending which one you buy.


This. Obviously everyone's mileage will vary but for me the cup is a lot more comfortable than tampons. I mean, just the fact that it eliminates the possibility of having to remove a dry-ish tampon, which feels like being torn apart with sandpaper, is reason enough for me to use it. The cost savings and environmental benefits are just a bonus.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
MENSTRUATION THREAD!!!

/disposable blood-catch products are bad for everyone.
 
kittykat9424
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: wingedkat: REDARMYVODKA: I guess I'll be the first... WTF is a 'menstrual cup'?

It's a silicone cup that is inserted into the Vagina around the cervix to contain menstrual blood.

It's reusable and sterilizable (by boiling or like you would baby bottles in the dishwasher) and prevents the nastiness of used tampons and pads rotting in the garbage.

It's actually pretty clean, most of what is gross about the period comes when the blood is exposed to bacteria outside of the vagina.  So as long as the blood was washed off it's basically just a soft silicone cup.

So it's not *that* gross?  Just kinda weird, because it's soft and has a kind of handle on the bottom so you can't set it down on one end to use as a shot glass to pour into or something.

You are so wrong it's almost comical.

They are a total mess and most women complain they make them sore and also cups don't sit near or on or around the cervix. Those stupid moon diaphragm cups are the only thing that get close to the cervix and I'm not reaching up two inches into my vagina to remove it.


they do sit just under the cervix to collect the blood. if its painful once inserted, either its not in right or its the wrong size ive been using them for 5+ years now and i have never looked back. it can be messy but if your careful its really not that bad
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NEW COVID CURE DISCOVERED!
 
