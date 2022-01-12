 Skip to content
(South China Morning Post) That's no moon
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can show you all a full moon....let me turn around first.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No the haven't.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yeah, you could use this to test equipment in a "low gravity" environment.

But only if you don't mind testing equipment in a high EMF environment.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, is the photo of the real artificial moon behind the paywall?
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olrasputin: [i.pinimg.com image 451x339]


M o o n that spells shakes tiny fist.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's the smoon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It had to happen.  It all started with  the Peoples Republic of Austin mooning the KKK whenever they ventured into town to parade in their bed sheets.  Cheeky.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You aren't levitating frogs on your artificial moon yet?

Sad.  Not the actions of a winner.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they built the artificial Sun. Now they built the artificial Moon. Next up will be artificial space and time.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: First they built the artificial Sun. Now they built the artificial Moon. Next up will be artificial space and time.


With artificial hookers, and artificial blackjack?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Armchair_Invective: [i.pinimg.com image 500x397]


Well, mankind has long dreamed of levitating frogs, typically there were a type of mushroom involved, but now that dream appears to be nigh. We live during a golden age of science!
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't think the Nazis are going to be happy about sharing the Moon.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
