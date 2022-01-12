 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Irish pub gets sick and tired of hearing pandemic this and pandemic that, starts fining customers for mentioning the 'C' word   (thesun.ie) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, given that it's an Irish pub, that's certainly not the C-word I was expecting.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible for two Irish people in a pub to have a conversation without saying "coont"?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"It's quite strange that people aren't chatting about the weather in Ireland anymore."

That's right!  No depressing Covid talk!  Let's talk about global warming, instead!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a killing word. If you don't say it, it can't hut you.

Gobshiates.
 
keldaria
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Heaven forbid someone go there and order a Corona, it would cost them extra.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I get my money from (dipsh*t action).  So don't talk about it.

This is pretty common.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Donegal is one of my favourite places on Earth.
And to be in Donegal and inside a pub, even more so.

The Hills Of Donegal
Youtube dU6PbcTQIf0
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

keldaria: Heaven forbid someone go there and order a Corona, it would cost them extra.


Why would anyone go into an Irish pub and order a Corona?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Also, given that it's an Irish pub, that's certainly not the C-word I was expecting.


I don't think you could even ban that in an Irish church, much less a pub.
 
GoatBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And that is a God awful user created stock photo "video" to go with that song, apologies.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
See no evil.
Hear no evil.
Drink no evil?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I kind of like it. I go to a cat rescue livestream to calm down after I've been here a while. Conversation is restricted to: cats, recipes, movies, and other low-stress topics (no religion, COVID or politics allowed).

If more pubs and bars did this, the murder rate would probably drop significantly.
 
jimjays
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: keldaria: Heaven forbid someone go there and order a Corona, it would cost them extra.

Why would anyone go into an Irish pub and order a Corona?


Why would anyone go anywhere and order a Corona? Some things just can't be reasoned out.
 
sniderman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"There we go. That oughta do it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I kind of like it. I go to a cat rescue livestream to calm down after I've been here a while. Conversation is restricted to: cats, recipes, movies, and other low-stress topics (no religion, COVID or politics allowed).

If more pubs and bars did this, the murder rate would probably drop significantly.


Yes, if there's one thing folks drinking in pubs and bars can do it's hold their tongues and not bring up controversial topics of discussion.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "It's quite strange that people aren't chatting about the weather in Ireland anymore."

That's right!  No depressing Covid talk!  Let's talk about global warming, instead!


Nah, it's too depressing.

img2.thejournal.ieView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Swear jars don't do anybody any fucking good.
 
hechz [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Also, given that it's an Irish pub, that's certainly not the C-word I was expecting.


No one would be fined for using that in Ireland
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'll be the toilets graffiti has certainly changed by this.
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: keldaria: Heaven forbid someone go there and order a Corona, it would cost them extra.

Why would anyone go into an Irish pub and order a Corona?


The irony that it would never happen was part of the joke
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Commitment"?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Swear jars don't do anybody any f  king good.


What sorcery is this?!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Madman drummers bummers: Swear jars don't do anybody any f  king good.

What sorcery is this?!


I suspect it's either the result of paying the swear jar fee, or it's alternate Unicode characters to avoid the filters
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I kind of like it. I go to a cat rescue livestream to calm down after I've been here a while. Conversation is restricted to: cats, recipes, movies, and other low-stress topics (no religion, COVID or politics allowed).

If more pubs and bars did this, the murder rate would probably drop significantly.


What if your cat gets covid?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Madman drummers bummers: Swear jars don't do anybody any f  king good.

What sorcery is this?!


It's Fark's new swear jar feature.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Behavior like this shows which groups of people aren't affected by Covid.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
B-B-But I was talking about Ronnie "Corbett" - the wee comedian (who infected the planet requiring us to get vaccinations every six months).
*sighs & opens wallet to pay some fines*

Fark user imageView Full Size

Plague against humanity
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Also, given that it's an Irish pub, that's certainly not the C-word I was expecting.


A friend of mine lived in Ireland for a few years, and she uses the word "c*nt" all the time.  It's amusing as hell when she says it at a bar, and guys will turn their heads.

Also, we're friends with benefits, and she's called me "lad" in the bedroom.  TBH, I kind of like it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I kind of wish they had that policy at my favorite bar.  An anti-vax friend of mine was there last night, and he was going off about another conspiracy theory.

It's better when we talk about football.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: WilderKWight: Madman drummers bummers: Swear jars don't do anybody any f  king good.

What sorcery is this?!

It's Fark's new swear jar feature.


You are absofuckinglutely correct. It's only been rolled out for TotalFarkers so far and will be made available to the rest of the Fark community soon.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is how the Irish have pulled ahead.

They dont let the small stuff get in the way of their massive innovations in the areas of technology, space exploration, medicine and jazz fusion.
 
