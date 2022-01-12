 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize. Fortunately you don't have to drink them   (fox2now.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sudsy Budsy and the Beer Factory
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry, I only drink that fruity Belgian shiat brewed once every 10 years by mute monks so I can look cool in front of my friends.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A nice change from their usual practice of slipping golden showers into cans.
 
roddack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Golden Star Wars can with Yoda?
 
Muta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you get one of the golden cans, do you get to go on a tour of their beer factory?  If you don't die, do you get to own the factory?
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or you can print one off their website and post it to social media.

So there's a 1:10,000+ chance you'll be selected.

Great sweepstakes, Wonka.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Muta: If you get one of the golden cans, do you get to go on a tour of their beer factory?  If you don't die, do you get to own the factory?


Instead of little orange men there's little jaundiced men working the factory floor
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sorry, I only drink that fruity Belgian shiat brewed once every 10 years by mute monks so I can look cool in front of my friends.


Is THAT what W00tstout tastes like?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Make it $10 million and i'll consider drinking some of that shiat...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The tagline is "live like a king!"

Look, I know buttwiper is "the king of beers" but do you really think a million dollars affords you to live like a king?


Talk about out of touch.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The tagline is "live like a king!"


Look, I know buttwiper is "the king of beers" but do you really think a million dollars affords you to live like a king?


Talk about out of touch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: The tagline is "live like a king!"

Look, I know buttwiper is "the king of beers" but do you really think a million dollars affords you to live like a king?


Talk about out of touch.


In some places it does.  I wouldn't necessarily recommend them as places to live, but YMMV.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, how can I participate without buying any of that piss water?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sorry, I only drink that fruity Belgian shiat brewed once every 10 years by mute monks so I can look cool in front of my friends.


Oh yeah?  Well I only drink Sam Adams...beer that was actually brewed by the man himself, and not the stuff made by Jim Koch.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the tour isn't going to be lead by a manic Gene Wilder I'M NOT INTERESTED
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: IRestoreFurniture: The tagline is "live like a king!"

Look, I know buttwiper is "the king of beers" but do you really think a million dollars affords you to live like a king?


Talk about out of touch.

[Fark user image 498x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


And that was 24 years ago
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can live in Florida like a king. Cost of living is cheap and there's only old people and cretins there.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Can you tour the factory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
