 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Texas officials want you to build a kit for the next winter storm. What should Texans add to it?   (kxan.com) divider line
45
    More: Murica, Storm, Meteorologist Kristen Currie, History of Texas, Psychology, last February's winter storm, Texas, U.S. state, Austin, Texas  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 7:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm blankets suspiciously absent
 
Wholesaler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keys to their new home out of state?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brisket and Big Red soda
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plane tickets to Cancun, obviously.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Slushie machine!!!1!1!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some bootstraps for them to pull themselves up by.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Copy of Atlas Shrugged
Buttplug
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Coupious amounts of alcohol.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A 1983 Playboy and a tube sock
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bus ticket out of the state.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Guns
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
New state government?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two bottles of Shiner Bock.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brochures and a map to Oklahoma
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Passport, cash, and clothes? Enough for a trip to Cancun?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A life sized inflatable of their mistress, DeSantis
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An extension cord that can reach Oklahoma
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Guns


How else will they beat the cold?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Texas Survival Guide with a free pair of bootstraps.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A new power grid?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bibles.  To help with prayer for assistance.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Covfefe.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guns, ammo, and intel on your neighbor's property layout.

Real Americans don't make survival kits. They just take them from the weak.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please, anything except the suggestions about maps, etc, to other states.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A printed copy of the internet for references
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Emergency ham
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A life size Ted Cruz doll, to burn in effigy for the heat.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Copy of Atlas Shrugged

Buttplug

The  National Weather Service says New England survival kits are no good for down south .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Plenty of propane and propane accessories.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Jake Havechek: Copy of Atlas Shrugged
Buttplug

The  National Weather Service says New England survival kits are no good for down south .


Fark you.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: Brisket and Big Red soda


Brisket and Coke.

"What kind?"

Big Red.

There... fixed it.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A list of emergency phone numbers (211...)

I feel like most non-Texans could remember that one
 
smeag0l
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lump of coal and a tube of horse paste.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Texas?  Plan-B pills.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't a federal department try and suggest people stock up on items in case of an emergency, only to have the bootstrap brigade whine and cry that they were trying to control people?  There's been so much farkery from these clowns over the years it's all blending together for me, but I really think this happened.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Warm blankets suspiciously absent


Also did not notice a heat source for warmth and/or cooking.

eclecticman666: Coupious amounts of alcohol.


They do not normally have that on hand already?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wholesaler: Keys to their new home out of state?


Already got those, waiting for early 2023
 
slackadocious [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A lasso, chaps & spurs. Duh!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, people should have a basic emergency kit regardless of where they are.

At a minimum this should include a few days supply of drinking water and food that requires minimal preparation and doesn't require cooking.

Strongly recommend having flashlights, battery powered/wind up lantern, batteries for them, and a first aid kit. None of this is crazy prepped shiat - it's "oh, a boil water warning went out, no worries I've got water on hand".
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As someone in Austin that lost power for 3 1/2 days in 7 deg. weather and then had my water go out for four days an hour after power was restored , you need water. Enough for your household to drink for a week, but more importantly, you need some non-potable water to fill your toilets up with. My house was cold and boring without electricity, but without water? Let's just say you can't flush with a sleeping bag.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is unnecessary.  The Texas power grid has been fully winterized and the unfortunate issues from last year have been fully resolved. You can trust "Honest" Greg Abbott.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*reads thread*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
virgo47
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Bleach, invermectin, and the um, what's the third one there?
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have they considered adding a functional state government?
 
argylez
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heat?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.