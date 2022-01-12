 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Caption what this pondering primate is thinking   (pbs.twimg.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I look at the what humanity has become  and wonder, "is evolution really worth it?"
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*sniff*  Mmmmm, too many elderberries...
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No thoughts, head empty
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These idiots don't realize a good sign of evolution working is not voting for Republicans ever again.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see, I poo, I conquer.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tasting glue was not the best idea...
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I fling poo now, or wait 'til after lunch?
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which hand did i scratch my butt with, again?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm....maybe I should run for office on the GOP ticket.  Nah, I don't like throwing my shiat at people that much.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "coming down from the trees" evolution step was a mistake.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did I leave my copy of who flung poo.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Should I put 'Looking for my Haram-bae,' or is that too insensitive? F*ck, online dating is hard."
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now what should my FARK handle be?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoka Hey
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't smell the poo.  Time to quarantine.
 
Taming of the shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniff. Fifi.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should buy a boat.
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do I get the Capital Gains Tax lowered?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she was right to call me stinky nuts.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
UFIA?
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That frog probably didn't consent
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Smells like teen spirit.
 
i state your name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ross was such a douche bag.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Are humans stupid? Do primates poop in the jungle? These questions, and more, on this episode of Who Do You Think You're Fooling?"
 
