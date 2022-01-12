 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   What IS it with dentists and big game hunting? Oh and wife murdering - what IS it with dentists and murdering their wives in insurance schemes?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
49
    More: Sad, Hunting, Dentistry, Dr. Lawrence P. Rudolph, Federal Bureau of Investigation, wife Bianca Rudolph's death, Prosecutor, Tram accident, local investigators  
•       •       •

893 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jan 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well humans are the most dangerous game.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My grandad was a dentist. He was tempted to kill my grandma a number of times.

In his defense, she was a total b*tch.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell this is like my old dentist

/his adopted daughter was a friend of mine
//she was... very much not a conservative douchebag, unlike him
///she was also probably a better dentist even though she never actually practiced dentistry
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dentists are sadists.  Now imagine someone awful enough to marry a sadist just to be in a slightly higher income bracket.  Put those people together and there's the answer to your question, subby.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do you think YOU would act if you had to spend all your time breathing other people's halitosis?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: Hell this is like my old dentist

/his adopted daughter was a friend of mine
//she was... very much not a conservative douchebag, unlike him
///she was also probably a better dentist even though she never actually practiced dentistry


Paul Gosar is your dentist?
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna-be doctors
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your temperament's wrong for the priesthood
And teaching would suit you still less!
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dentistry attracts a certain breed of psychos. Not all of them mind you but definitely overrepresented
Little shop of horrors - Dentist! (Old upload)
Youtube YoWom0CCRKM
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may not get him for murder. But those insurance companies are gonna want to get their money back.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: Dentists are sadists.  Now imagine someone awful enough to marry a sadist just to be in a slightly higher income bracket.  Put those people together and there's the answer to your question, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. Talk about living the dream.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dentist stereotype is the Porsche 911.  I've known multiple dentists who owned one.  Successful plumbers buy Corvettes.  Dentists buy 911s.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had a douchey dentist, that I know of, but my orthodontist growing up had a Hummer and his personal parking spot had a sign saying "H2 Parking Only." Farkwad.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the highest suicide rate out of the professions.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 She cooked, he caught
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: Dentistry attracts a certain breed of psychos. Not all of them mind you but definitely overrepresented
[YouTube video: Little shop of horrors - Dentist! (Old upload)]


_Novocaine_ is a much better Steve Martin/Dentist movie, and includes Helena Bonham Carter.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the orthodontist mass murderers.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: My dentist stereotype is the Porsche 911.  I've known multiple dentists who owned one.  Successful plumbers buy Corvettes.  Dentists buy 911s.


I lived down the street from a dentist who had a red mako shark Corvette with vanity plates. Plot twist: I clicked on the thread because he killed his wife.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoopy Frood: Rapmaster2000: My dentist stereotype is the Porsche 911.  I've known multiple dentists who owned one.  Successful plumbers buy Corvettes.  Dentists buy 911s.

I lived down the street from a dentist who had a red mako shark Corvette with vanity plates. Plot twist: I clicked on the thread because he killed his wife.


What a twist!
 
Coredatum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a profession that comes with high-levels of debt incurred from years of school, plus the startup and operating costs of running a practice.

Dentists are typically independent practices, unlike doctors who can join large medical groups to mitigate operating costs, including liability insurance.

Dentists apparently have one of the highest suicide rates of any profession.

I think you combine the stress and pressure of paying down debt and running a business, combined with the inferiority complex of dentists always being held outside the gates of the medical profession, and you get a lot of narcissists with perpetually bruised egos as a result.

Lastly, those high operating costs eat into their income, and many dentists probably imagine that they're entitled to an even higher standard of living that is perpetually out of reach.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4 out 0f 5 dentist agree that their hygienist is hotter than their wife.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trophy Wife

Duh
 
Zasteva
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's because Dentists are to Doctors as Trump is to Billionaires.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My dentist stereotype is the Porsche 911.  I've known multiple dentists who owned one.  Successful plumbers buy Corvettes.  Dentists buy 911s.


pics.imcdb.orgView Full Size

Middle managers at Initech drive 911s too.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Also the highest suicide rate out of the professions.


That bites.

I guess if you stare into too the oral abyss too many times it stares back into you.

Seriously though, a dentist's livelihood is based primarily on people being irresponsible about taking care of themselves. That can get depressing if you think about it.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder how this guy got to be president of SCI. Those guys have dough, and I'm not talking "Pittsburgh dentist" dough.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My dentist is awesome she has a labradoodle
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Also the highest suicide rate out of the professions.


That's because they're always looking down in the mouth.
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Seriously though, a dentist's livelihood is based primarily on people being irresponsible about taking care of themselves. That can get depressing if you think about it.


My dentist is relatively cool. I try to take care of my teeth but have chronic acid reflux and the back side of my teeth are mostly de-enameled. He was showing me digital photos he took with a specialized camera of the damage done. My reaction was "That is ghastly. I am so sorry you have to look at this stuff all the time"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I figure nobody goes into Dentistry out of a love of teeth. There's only one reason to become a dentist, and that's for the money. But only if you aren't quite talented enough to get into regular med school and become a plastic surgeon or something

So it's slightly less talented people who agreed to do with slightly unpleasant job for financial gain.

Honestly not sure why anybody would choose it
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have to kill my wife. If I told her I was going to shoot, whatever, antelopes, in Zambia, she'd be out the door before I finished the sentence. There's not much insurance money in that, but this guy's primary motivation was so he could live with is girlfriend. And if he had "Zambia hunting trip" money, he probably had "don't be married anymore" money. This guy was just evil AND greedy.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A dentist friend said there are two types of dentist.

Ones that use their own gas and ones that are excited about being in charge of dental records.

You decide which this guys is
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They may not get him for murder. But those insurance companies are gonna want to get their money back.


With $5M (guessing it's spread out over a few carriers and/or contracts) on the line and slightly mysterious circumstances involved yeah, that's a death claim you get you your people on right away.

/Life insurance underwriter
//Can be long days of telling people they're fat and hypertensive
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you have 9 separate life insurance policies for your spouse, that's gonna raise a few eyebrows.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
NobleHam:

The type of guy who gets pissed when you start talking about what lower end vehicles they share a platform / Parts with.

H2 basically a Chevy with a different body.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: A dentist friend said there are two types of dentist.

Ones that use their own gas and ones that are excited about being in charge of dental records.

You decide which this guys is


Which kind was your friend?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chawco: I figure nobody goes into Dentistry out of a love of teeth. There's only one reason to become a dentist, and that's for the money. But only if you aren't quite talented enough to get into regular med school and become a plastic surgeon or something

So it's slightly less talented people who agreed to do with slightly unpleasant job for financial gain.

Honestly not sure why anybody would choose it


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Coredatum:

But at least they can look down upon chiropractors.

But chiropractors just need a table as their cost...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
IamTomJoad:

Why the records?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to know what's up with the girlfriend.

He kills his wife to be with you... I guess that's romantic or something to a certain sort of person.

But what do you do when he's thinking of trading up again and starts taking out life insurance policies on you and suggesting a trip to some far flung place?

He's been willing to kill once... and now you're potentially an accessory / possible witness in a murder, too, so he has even more reason to kill you if you start acting suspicious.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'd like to know what's up with the girlfriend.

He kills his wife to be with you... I guess that's romantic or something to a certain sort of person.

But what do you do when he's thinking of trading up again and starts taking out life insurance policies on you and suggesting a trip to some far flung place?

He's been willing to kill once... and now you're potentially an accessory / possible witness in a murder, too, so he has even more reason to kill you if you start acting suspicious.


Oh, but they're special because he did this all for them. There's no way he could turn.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ken VeryBigLiar: kbronsito: They may not get him for murder. But those insurance companies are gonna want to get their money back.

With $5M (guessing it's spread out over a few carriers and/or contracts) on the line and slightly mysterious circumstances involved yeah, that's a death claim you get you your people on right away.

/Life insurance underwriter
//Can be long days of telling people they're fat and hypertensive


When the travel nurse came to do my life insurance eval she showed me a list of questions that she filled out based on her contact with me that really could decide coverage more so than the test results. Questions were like, "Does the intended insured appear physically older than their stated age" Basically this nurse tells me they eyeball the people through the health interview and you get a sense of who just looks bad. Lots of questions about cleanliness and orders on her secret list as well. It must have been her first day. I'm sure she wasn't supposed to share all that.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My dentist stereotype is the Porsche 911.  I've known multiple dentists who owned one.  Successful plumbers buy Corvettes.  Dentists buy 911s.


I dated a dentist who owned a 911 LOL
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: IamTomJoad:

Why the records?


How do they identify bodies?
 
ace in your face
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I'd like to know what's up with the girlfriend.

He kills his wife to be with you... I guess that's romantic or something to a certain sort of person.

But what do you do when he's thinking of trading up again and starts taking out life insurance policies on you and suggesting a trip to some far flung place?

He's been willing to kill once... and now you're potentially an accessory / possible witness in a murder, too, so he has even more reason to kill you if you start acting suspicious.


He's been with her for 15- 20 years. I bet killing her has been brought up more than once and I am sure that the homewrecker HATES the wife. She's probably just mad he got caught
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dentists make pretty good money AND they don't work a lot of hours.

The dental practice I go to has two great dentists. Each works a 6-8 hour shift MON-THUR and one comes in for six hours on Friday and the other for four hours on Saturday. When you make  $200-400k working 35 hours a week you start to get idle hands and you have resource to spend.

I think the car choice for dentists changes. Both of my dentists drive Maseratis and the dentist that lives down by street also drives one. I assume that the auto manufacturer has been advertising in trade journals or gives them a special price. Or maybe it is just a coincidence, but the only Maserati dealership in my metro is 20 miles away.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.