(Click On Detroit)   Judge is sorry she can't give jail time to septuagenarian cancer patient who was too weak to remove the plants from his walkway   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
36
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's the feel good story about her neighborhood coming together to help the poor soul ?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot"  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Shibbir Chowdhury's father was in court for failing to maintain his property in violation of a city ordinance. Chowdhury was at court to help his father, who doesn't speak much English."

OK, now it makes sense.  :(
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Krot
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, she apparently has a thing for pedophiles from a different part of the world who aren't white. So perhaps it's more xenophobia than racism...
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge is an ass.   The family should never have let the property go into such disrepair.   No one in this story is deserving of sympathy except for the old man who clearly was in no position to do anything to help himself.   Has no one suggested hiring a local person to help keep up the property?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: The judge is an ass.   The family should never have let the property go into such disrepair.   No one in this story is deserving of sympathy except for the old man who clearly was in no position to do anything to help himself.   Has no one suggested hiring a local person to help keep up the property?


Yeah everyone has landscaper money.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Krotesque.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of class from the defendants. They acknowledged being in the wrong, paid the fine and fixed the issue, and only asked that the judge not be an ass about it.
Much shame. So jail worthy.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The son basically hit the nail on the head. Not wrong, just an asshole. The family farked up and the actual judgment was reasonable, but the judge's rude commentary was just pointless bullying.

/could've guessed from her photo that this judge had a middle-school-vice-principal personality
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Krot needs kitbash.
 
Muta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"If I could give you jail time on this I would," Krot said

That's how the taxpayers of Michigan want their tax money spent.

Why is she even a judge?

Judge Alexis G. Krot was appointed to the bench by Governor Rick Snyder in August 2016

Ah, she's a Republican crony.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

1) Are you implying there's racism in a former white enclave of Detroit?

2) This is what happens when sharia law takes over, libs

3) Study it out
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: kitbash.


lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
<i>As a judge Krot is not permitted to comment on this story.</i>

Who would want to hear her bullshiat excuses anyway? You make the conscious choice to be human garbage. It takes an effort.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: The son basically hit the nail on the head. Not wrong, just an asshole. The family farked up and the actual judgment was reasonable, but the judge's rude commentary was just pointless bullying.

/could've guessed from her photo that this judge had a middle-school-vice-principal personality


No. The actual judgement was not reasonable. It was limited due to law. The judgement was jail as verified by the clown in the robes comments.
 
Northern
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The judge is an ass.   The family should never have let the property go into such disrepair.   No one in this story is deserving of sympathy except for the old man who clearly was in no position to do anything to help himself.   Has no one suggested hiring a local person to help keep up the property?


Are there no prisons?  No work houses?
How does that lazy do nothing even afford health care?  Shameful.
Clearly anyone with even a $100 fine should be sent to jail for years.
Trying to overthrow the government or owing $100,000,000 in back taxes is home confinement for a few months tops, if that.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, this judge is totally going to lose it when this guy dies without paying property tax then.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I still like that *checks notes* plants are an eyesore and a fineable offense to have around.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, bushes can grow literally across the sidewalk in my town so I can't turn left out of my street without having to pull into the highway.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

That's just the judge barking with no legal effect. She did not actually sentence him to jail time, only the $100 fine.
 
B0redd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everyone in this article is "shameful" except the old man.
The judge can EABOD.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The feel good story would be assigning the next few able bodied cases to community service in trimming his yard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

If you have travel outside the country money, you have basic lawn maintenance money.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I mean, let's mention the family, who knows where his kids live? Did dad even ask for help? Some people are too proud.

Let's not shiat on anyone here except the judge, only one person *proved* their worthlessness in this article. The rest is just speculation.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Not saying the judge wasn't being an asshole.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Depending on circumstances, health care treatment can be cheaper outside of the USA. Particularly if you have a place to stay while you're receiving treatment.

Try again.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who called the cops over plants growing on the sidewalk
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean, let's say costs are exactly the same for treatment. For a month.

A plane ride and free room and board beats treatment 100 miles away three to four times a week if you don't have your own car.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

No.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

That's just the judge barking with no legal effect. She did not actually sentence him to jail time, only the $100 fine.


Because she can't.

That means she was going to but couldn't due to the law.

Her judgement was to jail a 72 year old cancer patient but thank something the law hasn't been "fixed" yet
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hamtramck Michigan is 7 miles from the Canadian border
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"If I could give you jail time on this I would," Krot said

"And if I vcould kick you in the face I would, but here we are."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I mean, let's mention the family, who knows where his kids live? Did dad even ask for help? Some people are too proud.

Let's not shiat on anyone here except the judge, only one person *proved* their worthlessness in this article. The rest is just speculation.

The son said that he should've taken care of it. I don't think we have any reason to contradict him.

/I don't think it's "shameful" either, just a garden variety mistake
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Resign.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: The son said that he should've taken care of it.


People say that in court, especially around racist white judges.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: garden variety


Also

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
