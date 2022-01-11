 Skip to content
 
(KSAT San Antonio)   Initial reaction: Mom who put COVID-positive kid in trunk is a criminal, charge her. Area residents: Thank you mom, you rock   (ksat.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tragedy helps you learn alot about your fellow humans both good and bad.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You know, I'd normally applaud someone for outside the box thinking in an emergency if it leads to a useful solution. But as a schoolteacher she should know better.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thirteen? What the fark. Leave him home unless he's a fire starter
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know exactly how many 13 year olds I can fit in the trunk of my car
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone born in the early 70's, I spent a lot of time in my parent's trunk when travelling. Fucking snowflakes these days.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I know exactly how many 13 year olds I can fit in the trunk of my car


Thank goodness for the Matt Gaetz Minor Mover Hotline, right?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And such a literate group!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Check out Pgut's comments below the story.

"Are you on drugs tonight, Jason?"
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, this whole story would have been significantly different if, while she was driving to the testing place, some asshole didn't see her stopped and plowed into the back of her car.

She would have gotten minor whiplash to her neck, and because she didn't think about putting him in the back seat and rolling the windows down for ventilation, they would have been scooping her child out of the mangled remains of her car with a ladle.

If it was anything but something about Covid, I would like to imagine that the woman would have been lambasted by everyone instead of lavished with praise from her local community. That even putting your own child in grave danger can be overlooked as long as the stupid shiat you're doing is about covid says a lot about the lunatics in her local community.
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why just Covid-positive children?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Congratulations, people have been pointing out the irrational stupidity of the Branch Covidians for over a year now.  I'm glad to see it put in perspective for you.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok I have to go with the "That's fked up on this one"

It's not like her son is an anti vaxxer or something. Or threatening to not follow quarantine orders. Plus she had to put him in the back seat anyways. Why was she even taking him any where? Shouldn't he just have stayed at home?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The moral of the story: next time, tie the kid to the hood of the car like a deer.
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: As someone born in the early 70's, I spent a lot of time in my parent's trunk when travelling. farking snowflakes these days.


The nice naps from the happy gas leaking into the trunk really were the best and have not caused any long term prob'+#?!4(
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: Thirteen? What the fark. Leave him home unless he's a fire starter


Thanks for getting a song stuck in my head.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skinink: The moral of the story: next time, tie the kid to the hood of the car like a deer.


It's like people forget what roof racks are made for....

abc.net.auView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: And such a literate group!
[Fark user image image 640x360]


I don't appriciate your sarcasm.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.


Of course, they still charge her, fire her, and cast her under the bridge.  Cause fsck you, this is 'Murica.....
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Mrs. Beam is a caring person, always caring about their students"

Maybe she should try teaching English to those students.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.


Dude, it isn't that hard. She's a teacher, a moment of critical thought it all it would've taken.

The virus is airborne. How to prevent me from getting it?
1. Put a mask on, get in the drivers seat, roll all the windows down.
2. Turn ventilation on full blast (no AC needed), point it at her face.
3. Have kid (with mask on) get in the back seat, put on his seatbelt.
4. Drive to the place safely to get her son tested.
5. Return home, and presumably spend your time around the infected kid anyways.

It isn't that hard.

That sort of 'lapse of judgement' is what kills kids because their parents didn't think things through first.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: And such a literate group!
[Fark user image 640x360]


maybe an old student?
 
pheelix
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: As someone born in the early 70's, I spent a lot of time in my parent's trunk when travelling. farking snowflakes these days.


Fark that. I was one of the lucky kids. Mom had a Ford Pinto.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: IRestoreFurniture: I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.

Dude, it isn't that hard. She's a teacher, a moment of critical thought it all it would've taken.

The virus is airborne. How to prevent me from getting it?
1. Put a mask on, get in the drivers seat, roll all the windows down.
2. Turn ventilation on full blast (no AC needed), point it at her face.
3. Have kid (with mask on) get in the back seat, put on his seatbelt.
4. Drive to the place safely to get her son tested.
5. Return home, and presumably spend your time around the infected kid anyways.

It isn't that hard.

That sort of 'lapse of judgement' is what kills kids because their parents didn't think things through first.


What I'm saying is that her normal thought process was likely clouded by her obligation to remain well because she had to teach in person.

I agree that what she did was stupid and dangerous.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.


That was my first thought also.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I know exactly how many 13 year olds I can fit in the trunk of my car


I see your parents took you and your buds to the drive in theater back when they charged by the head.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Signs outside Sarah Beam's home read 'we appreciate you' and 'never judge a book by its cover'

Welp, I'm convinced.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Aesop
A lady and her son were once going with their car to hospital. As they were walking along by its side a countryman passed them and said, "You fools, what is a car for but to ride in?" So the lady put the boy in the trunk, and they went on their way.
But soon they passed a group of men, one of whom said, "See that lazy youngster, he lets his mother walk while he rides."
So the lady ordered his boy to get out, and got in herself. But they hadn't gone far when they passed two women, one of whom said to the other, "Shame on that lazy lout to let her poor little son trudge along."
Well, the lady didn't know what to do, but at last she put her boy back in the trunk. By this time they had come to the town, and the passersby began to jeer and point at them. The lady stopped and asked what they were scoffing at.
The men said, "Aren't you ashamed of yourself for overloading that poor car of yours -- you and your hulking son?"
The lady and boy got off and tried to think what to do. They thought and they thought, until at last they cut down a pole, tied the car's wheels to it, and raised the pole and the car to their shoulders. They went along amid the laughter of all who met them until they came to a bridge, when the car, getting one of his wheels loose, kicked out and caused the boy to drop his end of the pole. In the struggle the car fell over the bridge, and its wheels being tied together, it was drowned.
Try to please everyone, and you will please no one.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I mean, this whole story would have been significantly different if, while she was driving to the testing place, some asshole didn't see her stopped and plowed into the back of her car.

She would have gotten minor whiplash to her neck, and because she didn't think about putting him in the back seat and rolling the windows down for ventilation, they would have been scooping her child out of the mangled remains of her car with a ladle.

If it was anything but something about Covid, I would like to imagine that the woman would have been lambasted by everyone instead of lavished with praise from her local community. That even putting your own child in grave danger can be overlooked as long as the stupid shiat you're doing is about covid says a lot about the lunatics in her local community.


You'll be all right.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What I'm saying is that her normal thought process was likely clouded by her obligation to remain well because she had to teach in person.

More likely her "thought process" was clouded by her next mortgage payment.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'll reserve judgement until we know what she drives.
 
jayphat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: I'm really on the fence with this one.

Would it have been terrifically unsafe for her kid to be in there if she had gotten rear ended?  Yes.


The empathetic side of me though: woman is a teacher.  She's probably thinking "I cannot get sick because my school is forcing me to teach in person"

So, she showed poor judgement, but was also probably under duress.


I guarantee you she pulled up to the testing site not wearing a mask. That thought never once entered her mind.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The odds of being killed by a rear-ender are almost zero because the kid is healthy. Especially if he takes dewormer and drinks urine.
 
