Facebook urine therapy group. Whelp, that's enough internet for today
17
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


I've heard of people peeing on their feet in the shower to cure athletes foot, or something.
But drinking it through your nose with a neti pot?!
What. In. The. Ever-loving. F*CK?
Gaaah!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh this is nothing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well that thread cannot be unread.

GAHHHHHHH!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trolls trolling trolls trolling trolls. And idiots who believe them.

The world is 4chan, and America is /b/.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You just know this will appear at baseball and football games, and people around them will call them pissheads.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Trolls trolling trolls trolling trolls. And idiots who believe them.

The world is 4chan, and America is /b/.


And yet here we are...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bom bom, chikkah chikkah
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All right, folks - I've broken inside. The pee thing proved to just be...too much. 

I'm starting a religion. It'll be called The Golden Path. 

See, drinking urine can provide COVID protection on the inside, yes. But what about on the outside? I'd like to see those fancy, schmancy techno vaccines do something about that!

That's where we come in. We'll travel around the country - no, around the world, setting up tents! Just like the revivals you're already used to! For a low, low price of $100/person, Patriotic™ Americans can join us in our holy work. Simply pay the very low, reasonable admission fee, climb down into the holy pit, and our ordained ministers will use their God-given powers of priesthood to wrap your outer flesh in the warm, gentle embrace of God's golden light. 

Be brave. Be proud. Be American. Drench yourself in His Love. 

Coming soon, to a rural hellhole near you!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop tempting me to set up a fake Fb account to troll these morons.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't PEEk behind the curtain

said the Wizzer of Oz
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thorpe: You just know this will appear at baseball and football games, and people around them will call them pissheads.

[Fark user image image 649x266]

[Fark user image image 850x1014]


They're halfway to a stillsuit.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One of our local MAGA folks for city council the last election - a woman backed by a lot of local money - was a "naturopath"  who touted drinking aged urine to their patients to cure COVID 19

She didn't take losing very well either
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: thorpe: You just know this will appear at baseball and football games, and people around them will call them pissheads.

[Fark user image image 649x266]

[Fark user image image 850x1014]

They're halfway to a stillsuit.


Hmmm gravy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Egad.  From that thread it sounds like they're concentrating the crazy in their urine even more each time it passes thru.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Young Doctors In Love : 05-Prof-P-finger.avi
Youtube uYfBXz23uyY
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
