Christmas tree kills 12 as War on Christmas takes a startling turn
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So 4 year old in the Bronx kills 19 with the stove and 5 year old in Philly kills 12 with a lighter and an overdone Xmas tree, damn kids are running up the kill count early this year.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They dont know how the lighter and tree came together??? Its a 5 year old.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

robodog: So 4 year old in the Bronx kills 19 with the stove and 5 year old in Philly kills 12 with a lighter and an overdone Xmas tree, damn kids are running up the kill count early this year.


Sounds like the kid here might have started the flame, but the real blame goes to a landlord who was to cheap to have working smoke detectors. Well that and someone who has not yet removed an Xmas tree which we can be sure was probably not watered.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: robodog: So 4 year old in the Bronx kills 19 with the stove and 5 year old in Philly kills 12 with a lighter and an overdone Xmas tree, damn kids are running up the kill count early this year.

Sounds like the kid here might have started the flame, but the real blame goes to a landlord who was to cheap to have working smoke detectors. Well that and someone who has not yet removed an Xmas tree which we can be sure was probably not watered.


When I was a kid in the 70s, Mom wouldn't get around to taking down the Xmas tree until Easter some years.

/in retrospect, it's a wonder none of us perished in flames
 
