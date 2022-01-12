 Skip to content
 
(Carscoops)   This is kind of like a Dukes of Hazzard scene, except it was last month, not scripted, and it's with a Chevy Chevette. So maybe not   (carscoops.com) divider line
    Chevrolet, Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, Chevrolet Camaro, Chevrolet Corvette, Hatchback, Camaro driver  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude on the motorbike is lucky he didn't get flattened like a pancake.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying Chevette sounds like a scatological euphemism.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Would have been so much worse if he wasn't triple vaxed.
 
0z79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Umm... at least it wasn't a Nova? Those blowing up would be bad. Wipe out the whole solar system.

/was supposed to inherit a Chevy Nova
//Mom wrecked it in a McDonald's drive-thru
///Midnight metallic blue, to boot
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
what a horrible miserable little car. owned one. chevrolet should be ashamed.

long ago there was a auto parts chain named 'R&S'. got a chrome plated "turbo" emblem for $1 from the clearance table, put it on the back of the chevette.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dude on the motorbike is lucky he didn't get flattened like a pancake.


Based on the video, it looks like he pulled off a 90-degree Tron-turn just in the nick of time.
 
0z79
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Or would that be "Metallic midnight blue?"
 
