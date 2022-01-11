 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Wasn't a mouse)   Honey. Go see what that noise is in the basement. Might be a mouse   (cpw.state.co.us) divider line
27
    More: Strange, Stairway, Moose, Monday, Antler, Wildlife officers, Blue River Police, CPW officers, Breckenridge Police  
•       •       •

1330 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jan 2022 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That goodness it wasn't a mouse in the house.  Those guys are nasty destructive and can carry the Hanta virus.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did it bite anyøne's sister?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B B Bi Big M M Mou Mouse
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: That goodness it wasn't a mouse in the house.  Those guys are nasty destructive and can carry the Hanta virus.


Instead it was a moose in the hoose.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basement is open, moose inside should have told you.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: B B Bi Big M M Mou Mouse


Oh father.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [Fark user image 500x541]


That is a tiny moose.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate meeses to pieces.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: vudukungfu: B B Bi Big M M Mou Mouse


Oh father.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not a creature was stirring.  Not even a møøse.[1]"

[1] Biting my sister.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x640]


Somebody should put moose antlers on this thing
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It shiat all over the place. Moose are just giant shiat generators. All soil is like 98% deer/moose/elk shiat.
 
stock411
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it was looking for some muffins
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wanted to play ping-pong in the basement. What a misunderstanding
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close, only a letter off.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quality Moose Habitat is the name of my all-female bagpipe ska band.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mynd you, møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti...
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a little bit more than a 1st-level adventurer could handle...
 
Phocas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
NoU.jpg
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: [Fark user image 500x541]


That is a tiny moose.

Yep, and they're not nice.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Phocas: NoU.jpg


WossamottaU.jpg
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: He just wanted to play ping-pong in the basement. What a misunderstanding


If he wanted to play ping-pong, why does he have a rack? Dumbass.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: berylman: He just wanted to play ping-pong in the basement. What a misunderstanding

If he wanted to play ping-pong, why does he have a rack? Dumbass.


Somebody should GIS Georgina Pota.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.