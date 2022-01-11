 Skip to content
 
(AsiaOne)   Congratulations on your outstanding academic achievement. Here's your piglet   (asiaone.com) divider line
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, a piglet is very valuable in areas of the world. They eat just about anything, so they're a portable garbage collection unit until they get fat enough to provide dinner for a month or two.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fine swine wish it were mine
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in a poor, no doubt extremely rural and still agricultural area of China. It's something that can help the whole family.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Krieghund
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bacon seed!
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We raised a couple pigs when I was a kid.  Tasty, tasty pigs.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the crowd goes wild!

"yay"
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just in time for the spring festival.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guess some kids like to hog all the glory.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: We raised a couple pigs when I was a kid.  Tasty, tasty pigs.


My paternal grandma grew up on a pig farm.

Her main memories were how smart the pigs were, and how loud they screamed when a knife was jammed into their jugular.
 
