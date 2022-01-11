 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After the horse has left the barn, run down the road, and is now knocked up in the neighbor's field, the CDC considers MAYBE we should all start wearing masks again   (cnn.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I never stopped, but I'm memorizing faces.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was there an article in there somewhere?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see more people wearing masks now than a few months ago. I also see business reinstate their mask policy.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What little I'm going out, I'm seeing less masks, especially on men.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Again? I never saw even 50% masked around here, except in Menards.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Again? I never saw even 50% masked around here, except in Menards.


It's always a good idea to keep menards covered.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
balls
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mask I usually wear has a design that prompts compliments, mostly from ladies. As my face never receives compliments, I did not stop wearing the mask in public, and never will unless I'm forced to.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never stopped.

ltnor: What little I'm going out, I'm seeing less masks, especially on men.


This, horrifyingly enough. Fewer masks, more belligerent ignorance.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should be wearing an N95 mask..
/they're $10 at Home Depot
//plenty available
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to be in the county courthouse today (just filing some paperwork) and there were signs everywhere mandating masks. I would estimate 75% of people were wearing them, myself included.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over here in Los Angeles County, we started wearing masks a second time before it was cool.

No really, it was ever since we realized stopping was a big mistake in the first place.
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Again? I never saw even 50% masked around here, except in Menards.


They're trying to save big money.
On healthcare expenditures
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of weighing in, ask actual hard ball questions. Push until they get actual answers, how he let fauci away on the natural immunity question was terrible, and it looked like Gupta wanted to push harder in it.

Do any of them ever really press for policy answers anymore?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submit here as a double vaxxed and boosted (December 17th) Farker who lives in the Libby Lib haven of Madison, Wisconsin.  Zero problem with masks.  In fact, one of my all-time favorite drunken purchases was 250.00 worth of hockey themed cloths circa May 2020.  "Give blood.  Play hockey," those types of things.  Hell, I enjoy wearing them and generating conversation.

Now we need N95s for the greater good.  In my opinion, not going to help the message.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Again? I never saw even 50% masked around here, except in Menards.


I live in a pretty pro mask area, i'd say right now its the rarity you don't see someone masked, and was for the most of the last 2 years.

But what i found....i guess funny....during all of it was the times stuff was relaxed, the place you would see the most people unmasked was REI.

Now its REI, obviously a kind of granola kind of place. you would expect them to be all "woah wear your mask bro" but hardly anyone did.

But at the same time its like, "dude, you are shopping in REI. you obviously have some basic health baseline, enough dough to spend your saturday in REI browsing tents or bikes that cost more than my first 3 cars combined, so probably good healthcare and must have some kind of job that requires intelligence so....uhh....yeah...i guess this makes sense..."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [media0.giphy.com image 480x266]


C'mon over here, sugar tits!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not aware of anything changing much over the past two years.   Other then we have a vaccine now.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still listen to what the CDC says?
 
your cats butt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always mask when out. They're required at work, but that's mostly ignored by my coworkers. And these idiots are wondering why the schools are shutting down again. We're farking bus drivers! Dann fools.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: You should be wearing an N95 mask..
/they're $10 at Home Depot
//plenty available


Or at the very least, a procedure mask.

Cloth masks do nothing.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never stopped , notice a lot more younger people ( teens, 20/30 year olds ) wearing masks .. Good on them for doing that ..
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, places where everyone wears a mask and is heavily vaxed are still seeing the same rise in cases.  But when cases magically go down in a few weeks, it'll be because everyone who stopped wearing masks started again.  You know, just like the pattern during this entire thing.  People stop wearing masks and then suddenly start wearing them again, proving masks are doing something.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x1062]


[Fark user image 850x850]

fark twitter dickheads.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never stopped. I am usually the only one wearing a mask in the stores and restaurants I go into with the exception of Publix.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're mandatory for anything in public up here, so your guys' comments are weird to me.

Still see one or two massless folks in stores and stuff at times, but you can pretty much count on those folks matching the stereotype of type of person who would choose not to wear one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be a good boy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was shoving UV lights up my ass well before COVID and I will be long after.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Meanwhile, places where everyone wears a mask and is heavily vaxed are still seeing the same rise in cases.  But when cases magically go down in a few weeks, it'll be because everyone who stopped wearing masks started again.  You know, just like the pattern during this entire thing.  People stop wearing masks and then suddenly start wearing them again, proving masks are doing something.


Meanwhile people who aren't vaccinated are dying from Covid, but people who are vaccinated are OK.

Hey, can you point me to the infection statistics broken out geographically by vaccination status?  I don't know where that is.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh like you could get everybody to go back to wearing masks anyway.

IIRC We didn't really win that battle the first time around.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Again? I never saw even 50% masked around here, except in Menards.


It was always weird how high the compliance was at the local Menards. Went early in the pandemic and it was damn near 100% and it continues to be that way far longer than most places.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Jeebus Saves: Meanwhile, places where everyone wears a mask and is heavily vaxed are still seeing the same rise in cases.  But when cases magically go down in a few weeks, it'll be because everyone who stopped wearing masks started again.  You know, just like the pattern during this entire thing.  People stop wearing masks and then suddenly start wearing them again, proving masks are doing something.

Meanwhile people who aren't vaccinated are dying from Covid, but people who are vaccinated are OK.

Hey, can you point me to the infection statistics broken out geographically by vaccination status?  I don't know where that is.


I bet you think that proves something, don't you?  Mayor of Chicago just tested positive.  Surely she wears a mask all the time, right?
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I keep wearing a mask, but it's because I'm ugly, and a son of a son of a bank robber.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: noitsnot: Jeebus Saves: Meanwhile, places where everyone wears a mask and is heavily vaxed are still seeing the same rise in cases.  But when cases magically go down in a few weeks, it'll be because everyone who stopped wearing masks started again.  You know, just like the pattern during this entire thing.  People stop wearing masks and then suddenly start wearing them again, proving masks are doing something.

Meanwhile people who aren't vaccinated are dying from Covid, but people who are vaccinated are OK.

Hey, can you point me to the infection statistics broken out geographically by vaccination status?  I don't know where that is.

I bet you think that proves something, don't you?  Mayor of Chicago just tested positive.  Surely she wears a mask all the time, right?


Sounds responsible of her.  She won't be blowing virus spit on people.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since they first because available from a legit source (and tested for filtration) I've been wearing KN95 any time I'm indoors in public.

That isn't stopping anytime soon.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x443]


Watch you don't cut yourself on that edge.
 
Iczer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ltnor: What little I'm going out, I'm seeing less masks, especially on men.


I'd say it's definitely skewed more towards it being a male I've seen maskless in stores around here, but I have seen a number of women included in that number also. Despite WA having a mask mandate on the books still whenever you're indoors, it seems like an awful large group don't give a shiat. And despite the mandate stating "covering the nose and mouth", another large number have theirs basically covering their mouth and chin, if that.

For the most part though people here are sane enough to wear their damn mask, it's just that derp brigade that thinks they don't need to.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x443]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nordolio
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Its two years too late, but how about stockpiling and providing those higher quality masks free by request?

And how about forcing Amazon to deal with their rampant counterfeit Covid related products? How is that level of fraud even legal with such a large retailer?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Flab: AllCatsAreBeautiful: You should be wearing an N95 mask..
/they're $10 at Home Depot
//plenty available

Or at the very least, a procedure mask.

Cloth masks do nothing.


My cloth masks are two layers of densely woven fabric with a non-woven filter layer between them. I have some...sensory issues, and altered a pattern to fit my head and be worn all day. But the ones we sell are pretty much just cheap tat.
 
Likwit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why are Americans such gigantic wusses about masks?
 
jdbob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What were the circumstances of the horse getting knocked up?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nordolio: Its two years too late, but how about stockpiling and providing those higher quality masks free by request?

And how about forcing Amazon to deal with their rampant counterfeit Covid related products? How is that level of fraud even legal with such a large retailer?


Amazon, the worlds largest sketchy flea market.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x443]

Watch you don't cut yourself on that edge.


Hell I'd get a booster every month if they'd let me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: bedonkadonk: [Fark user image image 425x443]

Watch you don't cut yourself on that edge.


It's ok, he has lots more memes from fsb.ru via facebook.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Remember when the CDC first told us masks didn't help. Not based on science but rather they wanted certain professions to be able tostockpile them. They felt the average joe didn't deserve to be able to buy masks
 
