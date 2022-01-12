 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Medicare decides it won't cover controversial Alzheimer's drug, can't remember why it was even considered in the first place   (usatoday.com) divider line
dywed88
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. No get the FDA to rescind it's approval until they show it actually works.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This just goes to show that communist Medicare doesn't ackchully work
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait. Fact-based medicine? Isn't that unconstitutional or something?
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Limited to clinical trials, rather than a refusal to cover it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still jaw-dropping how that got FDA approval and I'm sitting here, after three skin cancers, why the fark the rest of the world has had better sunscreen than us for decades.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Watubi: Still jaw-dropping how that got FDA approval and I'm sitting here, after three skin cancers, why the fark the rest of the world has had better sunscreen than us for decades.


Apparently pay to play
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Horses don't get Alzheimer's. Give me whatever medicine they're taking!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Horses don't get Alzheimer's. Give me whatever medicine they're taking!


Alzheimectin.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Watubi: Still jaw-dropping how that got FDA approval and I'm sitting here, after three skin cancers, why the fark the rest of the world has had better sunscreen than us for decades.


Because cancer from the sun and cancer from the sunscreen are both good for the bottom line, and our legislators won't protect Americans from products the EU has banned.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That $28k-$56k a YEAR is 'eye-popping' to the author just shows how little people know about specialty med costs. There are meds our there that cost that much a MONTH. Pharma costs are insane.
 
telejester
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: This just goes to show that communist Medicare doesn't ackchully work


Really?  How so?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This new wonder drug would cost each patient over $50K/month.   Medicare is negotiating a reduction in cost.   Their first instinct was to raise basic rates from $145/mo to $170/mo for everyone, but that is on hold until they get the manufacturer to drop that price way down.

Someone's gotta pay for all those legislators that Big Pharma owns.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

telejester: RolfBlitzer: This just goes to show that communist Medicare doesn't ackchully work

Really?  How so?


This is Fark. I assume the way he spelled actually was a joke and referencing this meme.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

