(Twitter)   The shiat is going down in Boston   (twitter.com)
30
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Love that dirty water.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe the sewer system has created its own antibodies to break down the infection? Let's let the the antivaxxers be the ones to eat shiat and find out, shall we?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Great color choices for wastewater!  :D
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe it was really an alligator that was very sick but got better later.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
SEE? Piss WAS the solution. Literally.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poop analysis has been a remarkable leading indicator of infections so far, so this IS encouraging. Go poop!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best timeline: first sign of Omnicron reprieve.

Worst timeline: temporary false reading because thousands of people are actually drinking their own piss.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Poop analysis has been a remarkable leading indicator of infections so far, so this IS encouraging. Go poop!


who knew you could learn so much from telling someone to go look at this shiat?
 
nytmare
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Poop analysis has been a remarkable leading indicator of infections so far, so this IS encouraging. Go poop!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This would be in line with what South Africa has been seeing, so it should be seen as an expected development.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This headline is the shiat.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Scrubs - Everything Comes Down To Poo
Youtube jsVgi8hoFFc
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But increasing on the /pol tab.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The omicron surge seems to have peaked in Houston as well. Let's hope it not just a blip before shooting further upward. Omicron certainly made all pervious waves seem pretty wimpy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Not intended to actually diagnose or prevent COVID-19.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vat's going on in zis sread?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Love that dirty water.


You! You I like!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x429]
/Not intended to actually diagnose or prevent COVID-19.


My wife got a waterproof pillow cover for under my pillow case.  I drool like a monster so my pillows always looked like that
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FYI for anyone else who has been wondering how the fark this works, I googled it:

"Most frequently used viral concentration techniques include polyethylene glycol (PEG) precipitation, ultrafiltration, electronegative membrane, and ultracentrifugation, after which the detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA are done in wastewater samples through quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR)."

/I know some of those words
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just wonder what the qualifications needed for this particular science are.

Which specific aspect do you refer to?

All of it.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x429]
/Not intended to actually diagnose or prevent COVID-19.

My wife got a waterproof pillow cover for under my pillow case.  I drool like a monster so my pillows always looked like that


Fark user image
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of crap to me
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Its going down? They better be ready.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xarian0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: I just wonder what the qualifications needed for this particular science are.


Which specific aspect do you refer to?

All of it.

A bachelor's degree in biology or biochemistry will get you enough skills to run the tests and a reasonable understanding of how they work.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But we haven't finished overreacting yet!
 
Mindlock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It sounds good and all but I'm not sure if I'm one to trust a horse, even if that horse is a doctor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: FYI for anyone else who has been wondering how the fark this works, I googled it:

"Most frequently used viral concentration techniques include polyethylene glycol (PEG) precipitation, ultrafiltration, electronegative membrane, and ultracentrifugation, after which the detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA are done in wastewater samples through quantitative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR)."

/I know some of those words


They add some enzymes that shout Marco and measure how loud the virus answers Polo.

/Not a Poopologist
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
