(Kotaku)   Flashy garbage peripheral company's new "N95" mask outed as also being flashy garbage   (kotaku.com) divider line
47
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda figured it took more than two months to get N95 approval from the US government. I wonder how useless the masks are?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit I wanted one of those.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have gotten away with it if they'd come up with some kind of tool you could use to punch your own filter inserts out of other masks.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
N86.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't get implants so big, we can see the silicone through your skin.
farking Nasty.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver shamrock?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL of course Intertek is involved.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was wearing a mask?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexy Cyborg?

Me: Stop it, Boner.
Boner: No.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modified (to filter exhaled air) half face respirator from 3M, P100 filters. Under $30 and the filter packs are $8
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tech megacorp screwing people over with cheap flashy masks.
What could be more Cyberpunk than that?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surely those LEDs are doing something?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Silver shamrock?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 460x259]


I watched that as a kid, I never wore a mask on Halloween ever again.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.


Start advertising N95-capable shirt collars and let us know how well that works out for you.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.

Start advertising N95-capable shirt collars and let us know how well that works out for you.


Shirts aren't acceptable but the CDC has approved neck gaiters.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: AbuHashish: Silver shamrock?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 460x259]

I watched that as a kid, I never wore a mask on Halloween ever again.


I wasn't really paying attention to what was going on, so I was mostly just confused about how the bugs and snakes were inside the mask and the kid didn't notice. I guess I thought the commercial made their eggs hatch or something? I saw it again years later so I know it's evil Stonehenge magic, which makes much more sense. But it did confuse me more than frighten me, so it never really had the scary edge.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.


Speak for yourself. I only wear N95 masks now, with Omicron other masks just don't offer enough protection to make them worthwhile.

And this mask, specifically, I was ready to buy one - I just wanted to see someone review one first, and I'm glad I did. SexyCyborgWu's review was just the kind of info I was waiting to find out - if it was actually protective or just more gimmick than useful product. Turns out, gimmick. If they fix the design oversights she pointed out though, and get their actual certification, then I'll be ready to buy two of them ASAP. But not before. If it's not N95 I'm not interested.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.


Cloth masks don't claim to be N95 rated, nor claim to be worth $100 each.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Theeng: AbuHashish: Silver shamrock?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 460x259]

I watched that as a kid, I never wore a mask on Halloween ever again.

I wasn't really paying attention to what was going on, so I was mostly just confused about how the bugs and snakes were inside the mask and the kid didn't notice. I guess I thought the commercial made their eggs hatch or something? I saw it again years later so I know it's evil Stonehenge magic, which makes much more sense. But it did confuse me more than frighten me, so it never really had the scary edge.


Basically there was a chip/magic rune in each mask that activated when the commercial was heard, magically decaying/turning whoever wore it into a mass of creepy crawlies.

I was like 7.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Surely those LEDs are doing something?


UV lights to kill the covid. The next model will have a bleach sippy tube, sort of like those beer helmets.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember a prominent YouTube tech reviewer saying that 13 out of 15 Razer laptops that he bought for his company failed in less than two years.  Now, I may be remembering that wrong so I'm not going to directly quote the reviewer, but it amazed me at the time and I have never even considered buying any of their products since.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.


Probably not even that. There's issues with the seal around the face, the filters and how they are attached, the exhalation port, and some other things. The review they linked in TFA goes into a good deal of detail.

I like the general idea, but it needs to be made to actually function as intended.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I remember a prominent YouTube tech reviewer saying that 13 out of 15 Razer laptops that he bought for his company failed in less than two years.  Now, I may be remembering that wrong so I'm not going to directly quote the reviewer, but it amazed me at the time and I have never even considered buying any of their products since.


I've only owned a few peripherals from them, no laptops. The peripherals I've gotten from them were good quality. I'm using their Kiyo webcam now.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Theeng: PirateKing: Theeng: AbuHashish: Silver shamrock?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 460x259]

I watched that as a kid, I never wore a mask on Halloween ever again.

I wasn't really paying attention to what was going on, so I was mostly just confused about how the bugs and snakes were inside the mask and the kid didn't notice. I guess I thought the commercial made their eggs hatch or something? I saw it again years later so I know it's evil Stonehenge magic, which makes much more sense. But it did confuse me more than frighten me, so it never really had the scary edge.

Basically there was a chip/magic rune in each mask that activated when the commercial was heard, magically decaying/turning whoever wore it into a mass of creepy crawlies.

I was like 7.


Right. I missed the obvious rational explanation.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: dbaggins: When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.

Probably not even that. There's issues with the seal around the face, the filters and how they are attached, the exhalation port, and some other things. The review they linked in TFA goes into a good deal of detail.

I like the general idea, but it needs to be made to actually function as intended.


It's intended to separate fools from their money.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dbaggins: When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.


If it was free, maybe
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dbaggins: When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.


Depends on what qualities you're looking for in a mask. My criteria are "washable" and "cheap".
 
Tater1337
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: don't get implants so big, we can see the silicone through your skin.
farking Nasty.


she did it because she liked it

not for your fetish

I don't like it either, and feel sorry for her back, but her choice

NOT.
YOURS.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: MurphyMurphy: Surely those LEDs are doing something?

UV lights to kill the covid. The next model will have a bleach sippy tube, sort of like those beer helmets.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"What if we wore masks with F250 highbeams on them? Get the light in front of the body? like a shield? Maybe we should look into that... doctors?"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: dbaggins: When you consider that cotton masks are what?  N40, at best?

This mask is still an upgrade over what 80% of people are wearing right now.

Depends on what qualities you're looking for in a mask. My criteria are "washable" and "cheap".


Washable meaning "no skidmarks"?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not into the "gamer" asthetic at all. So whatever.

But I've got one of the "Blackwidow lite" tenkeyless keyboards and it's more of a business look, and more importantly feel - this feels like a real professional keyboard from the days of yore. There's a definite actuation point you can feel but it's not loud and clicky. I've had some of their other keyboards and some were ok and some were good and some were meh, but this one is fan-farking-tastic.

Oh and it's a nice tasteful white and silver color and doesn't look like a transformer on dabs vomited all over it.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tater1337: BrerRobot: don't get implants so big, we can see the silicone through your skin.
farking Nasty.

she did it because she liked it

not for your fetish

I don't like it either, and feel sorry for her back, but her choice

NOT.
YOURS.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: don't get implants so big, we can see the silicone through your skin.
farking Nasty.


For me it's not even that. I actually listened to the first half of the video and didn't even know what she looked like. She came across as very intelligent, detailed and informative for the topic at hand. Then I happened to glance down and see her and my mind completely blanked, and not in a good way. I actually had to turn it off after a few more seconds because it actually made it cringeworthy to watch. It's not even a female thing, It was like watching Dr Fauci explaining vaccine importance while wearing only a bikini.

She's more than welcome to look/dress however she likes, that's her prerogative, it just doesn't translate very well to certain content, and informative technical video isn't exactly a good fit. If she even had a normal top it wouldn't have likely been an issue, but the highly exposed small overalls only drew even more attention. Half the audience probable doesn't care what you are saying at this point because they have other priorities and the other half is actively fighting to even pay attention because they are extremely distracting, even if breasts aren't your thing (they aren't my thing).
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.

Speak for yourself. I only wear N95 masks now, with Omicron other masks just don't offer enough protection to make them worthwhile.

And this mask, specifically, I was ready to buy one - I just wanted to see someone review one first, and I'm glad I did. SexyCyborgWu's review was just the kind of info I was waiting to find out - if it was actually protective or just more gimmick than useful product. Turns out, gimmick. If they fix the design oversights she pointed out though, and get their actual certification, then I'll be ready to buy two of them ASAP. But not before. If it's not N95 I'm not interested.


I'm jealous. Can't get N95 anywhere

I have a 3M respirator with P100 cartridges and KN95s
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: RTOGUY: I don't see the problem. We've decided that $2 cloth masks you buy from the gas station are acceptable all anybody cares about is that you wear a mask or "face covering" and this fits the bill.


Speak for yourself. I only wear N95 masks now, with Omicron other masks just don't offer enough protection to make them worthwhile.

And this mask, specifically, I was ready to buy one - I just wanted to see someone review one first, and I'm glad I did. SexyCyborgWu's review was just the kind of info I was waiting to find out - if it was actually protective or just more gimmick than useful product. Turns out, gimmick. If they fix the design oversights she pointed out though, and get their actual certification, then I'll be ready to buy two of them ASAP. But not before. If it's not N95 I'm not interested.

I'm not seeing anyone checking mask ratings at the door it's just "wear a mask" and that's it. If you're going to be super careful and insist on N95 (properly fitted and sized  I'm sure) that's fine for you but it isn't considered the minimum standard everywhere else.
 
culebra
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lol.  Nothing you can do anymore but laugh about it.  And wear a good mask. And get vaxxed.  And practice good hygiene.
 
Eravior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like how, about a year after getting one of their gaming mice, a software update caused my mouse to "need" recalibration almost every other day. I had never even calibrated it until then and it worked just fine.

Grabbed one of these awesome things to replace it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Wireless, rechargable, whole bunch of buttons, non-resource hogging software, and only $50. If only they had a headset equivalent. Got a Turtle Beach piece of crap that's just as bad as a Razer product.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I forgot about these.  I wonder what the N-rating would be when the beak is stuffed with the proper mix of herbs.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Surely those LEDs are doing something?


They conveniently signal the gullibility of the wearer.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tater1337: BrerRobot: don't get implants so big, we can see the silicone through your skin.
farking Nasty.

she did it because she liked it

not for your fetish

I don't like it either, and feel sorry for her back, but her choice

NOT.
YOURS.


NOT HER'S EITHER. hyuck hyuck hyuck
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

keldaria: It was like watching Dr Fauci explaining vaccine importance while wearing only a bikini.


Get out of my head!
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like the big-tittied Chinese lady
 
noitsnot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: I like the big-tittied Chinese lady


You could go watch the YouTube where she makes an LED transdermal hooter illuminator.  It's pretty damn impressive.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: I like the big-tittied Chinese lady


Oh, so that's what that little exchange was about.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: I forgot about these.  I wonder what the N-rating would be when the beak is stuffed with the proper mix of herbs.

[media-amazon.com image 385x373]


It's a mask so it checks all the boxes and the beak helps with distancing requirements.
 
