(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Seems like only last year subby submitted the same article about a jeep in this predicament, except it was a different color   (wjactv.com) divider line
12
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, if only you'd had a snorkel, bro.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Relevant:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/a few years ago, in Washington State
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a Jeep thing.  You wouldn't understand.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think the engine's flooded.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Love the shot of it hanging  from the strap through  the  windows.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wow, if only you'd had a snorkel, bro.


He had it on the intake, who would've thought the outtake needed one??
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Relevant:

[Fark user image 850x567]

/a few years ago, in Washington State


My wee beastie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Luckily, no one was in the car when it rolled away.

I'd say that is damn unlucky. They could have applied the brakes.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow. Now that's a jeep of a something else altogether
 
kb7rky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Wow. Now that's a jeep of a something else altogether


"Wow. Now that's a jeep of a something else."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Jeep is like an SUV for the mentally challenged.
 
