(Kare11)   For personal use, probably   (kare11.com)
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: ...nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

No.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Just get a dry herb vape.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man...if I had that much, I'd never have to leave the couch again.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
the cartridges came in packages that sported famous cartoon characters or themes of sweet flavors, indicating the operation had younger uses in mind.

It's not exactly proper English, but I suppose vaping THC could be considered a "younger" use than smoking.

OTOH, if TFA means younger users, then bullshiat.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was he planning to follow some jam band around on tour for the next 30 years or so?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're THC magazines or clips?
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Old Richard Pryor one...


Your honor, my client is not a heroin dealer per se...You see he was trying to help is dear old mother
with an operation, and he didn't have the funds... When the officer caught him with the 280 kilos...
he was trying to purchase a hospital...in the Bahamas.  (Boy I miss his humor of the 70-80's)
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice work, Shaft.

Maybe lets see if you can get on that whole government coup and take a look at the tech ass*holes who are stealing all  our personal sh*it and the wall street pricks cratering the economy.
 
destrip
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?
 
Resin33
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't fark with those. You don't know what's in them. Smoke the flower like God intended.
 
dancingsucks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

destrip: How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?


Ask Becky!
 
Kiler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

destrip: How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?


Let's ask Becky, wait, we can't. The marijuanas killed her.
 
Kiler
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dancingsucks: destrip: How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?

Ask Becky!


Dammit
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kiler: destrip: How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?

Let's ask Becky, wait, we can't. The marijuanas killed her.


Rest In Pot
 
dracos31
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gopher321: Meh. Just get a dry herb vape.


i tried one of those, but I just don't seem to get the "hit" that I like (I like a smoky draw). Any suggestions as to one that might work well?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The moral of the story is don't cheat the government out of $3 million in taxes
 
ongbok
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They bought 100 cartridges for $1500. If you bought these legally retail, how much does 1 cartridge go for?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Certainly the police will bring the 77 cartridges into court as evidence against him.
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

destrip: How many marijuanas does it take to reach a dangerous level of THC?


All of them.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
uhhhh...
"dangerous levels of THC. "


dangerous in what way?

Like have a freak out where your heart is racing a bit too much and you'll need to just watch the back to the future trilogy while you mellow out?
Or do you mean more like have a serious go at a buffet and then have terrible heartburn later cause you gave into a munchie fueled food bender?
Or more like the danger of had too many edibles early in the day, where you take way too long a nap and wake up in the middle of dinner hour?

they were not clear on what the nature of this stoner danger was exactly.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cops have 77,00 cartridges?? I'm going to the station like
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA: ...nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

No.


Curious. I wonder what they consider a dangerous level is since ODing just isn't a thing.
 
synithium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ongbok: They bought 100 cartridges for $1500. If you bought these legally retail, how much does 1 cartridge go for?


$30 - $60 in Ohio.  Limited to 73% purity though.

Can get better retail stuff from Cali off the street for $30, or so I'm told I wouldn't know anything  about that.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: FTA: ...nearly 77,000 vaping cartridges that contained dangerous levels of THC.

No.


I think 77,000 cartridges would probably be dangerous cumulatively. So that's technically correct, which, as we know, is the best kind.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Dangerous" levels of THC... Yeah right, you farking morons.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Such a great use of police resources. Last I checked (because I live here), the Twin Cities were experiencing a crazy wave of car-jackings and gun violence. But by all means ... let's crack down on people who sell recreational weed products. They're the real problem.
 
