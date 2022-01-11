 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Best Korea's war on the ocean is the reason your flight was delayed Monday evening   (kion546.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best Korea has always been at war with Greater Oceania. This naturally began when a wave crashing on the shore did not stop to bow to Kim Il-sung after he created the mountains and the sea. From that point forward, the ocean has suffered under the withering assault of the Almighty Best Korean Defense Force. The ocean has repeatedly surrendered, but the brave Patriots will not stand down until the ocean has been obliterated, forever!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of shrapnel 5,000 miles away?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
NORAD claims they never gave a warning worthy of a ground stop, just a warning to the FAA that Best Korea had launched a ballistic missile but it wasn't expected to threaten the US. The FAA claims they didn't order the groundstop either, but a regional ATC did. Given that the groundstop lasted ~15", the truth is probably that NORAD issues the alert that a ballistic midsole had been fired, which went to the FAA and then local ATCs. Some on the west coast issued a ground stop, until a second notice quickly came out that the ballistic misfile shouldn't impact the west coast, possibly issued once the groundstop was noticed, which lifted the groundstop once it reached the local ATCs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

greentea1985: NORAD claims they never gave a warning worthy of a ground stop, just a warning to the FAA that Best Korea had launched a ballistic missile but it wasn't expected to threaten the US. The FAA claims they didn't order the groundstop either, but a regional ATC did. Given that the groundstop lasted ~15", the truth is probably that NORAD issues the alert that a ballistic midsole had been fired, which went to the FAA and then local ATCs. Some on the west coast issued a ground stop, until a second notice quickly came out that the ballistic misfile shouldn't impact the west coast, possibly issued once the groundstop was noticed, which lifted the groundstop once it reached the local ATCs.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Its kinda hard to be scared of a guy who looks like a lesbian stand up comic from 1987.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nah, the trump's administration epic failure in heeding the CDC COVID recommendations was the reason for tens of thousands of flight delays and cancelations of the past few weeks.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This counts as a win for Best Korea, I guess.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It seems like it would be safer on a plane between cities than at an airport in a major one.
 
