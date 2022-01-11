 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Fark ready headline "Man Busted For Sex Toy Robbery At Adult World "
33
    More: Facepalm, Theft, Criminal law, pervy perp, Misdemeanor, Jacob McFarland, criminal charges, Adult World emporium, Robbery  
33 Comments     (+0 »)
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a JERK...
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp. He's boned.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Autoblow's creators contend the 10-speed masturbator--which plugs into a wall outlet--"uses artificial intelligence to give you the perfect blowjob."

THE FUTURE IS NOW!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Autoblow's creators contend the 10-speed masturbator--which plugs into a wall outlet--"uses artificial intelligence to give you the perfect blowjob."

THE FUTURE IS NOW!

TIL there is a device called Autoblow.

THE FUTURE IS NOW!


TIL there is a device called Autoblow.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

They do make one with a stick shift too

It's called a Sybian

THE FUTURE IS NOW!

TIL there is a device called Autoblow.


They do make one with a stick shift too

It's called a Sybian
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

That will be great when they put it in a Cherry-2000, until then it sounds creepy AF.

THE FUTURE IS NOW!


That will be great when they put it in a Cherry-2000, until then it sounds creepy AF.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds moar like the title of a David Allen Coe song.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Anyone notice that all four comments were get rich working at home spam?
"I'm making $150/hr working from home with two kids" was not what I expected to see as a comment on this story
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Here's how the interview with the store employee went:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Here's how the interview with the store employee went:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

"Your turn in the autoblow"
"I'm making $150/hr working from home with two kids" was not what I expected to see as a comment on this story


"Your turn in the autoblow"
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Auto Blow Reviews

⭐****
This really sucks would not buy again.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
This really sucks would definitely buy again.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...held the purloined masturbators

Cool. Another thing to add to my bucket list.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yet, strangely appropriate.
"I'm making $150/hr working from home with two kids" was not what I expected to see as a comment on this story


yet, strangely appropriate.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like Jeff Bezos' $2B masturbator:

thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Forgotten Rebels - Autosuck
Youtube tR4KYL50Eis
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

So what I'm hearing is you just need to put your kid in a box and get the real life version of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm making $150/hr working from home with two kids" was not what I expected to see as a comment on this story

"Your turn in the autoblow"

So what I'm hearing is you just need to put your kid in a box and get the real life version of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better than a sex toy robbery at Chuck-E-Cheese's or Babies-R-Us I guess.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Looks like a pocket-sized Orgasmatron.

Fark user imageView Full Size


[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]

Looks like a pocket-sized Orgasmatron.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The employees at a sex shop are more heavily armed than gun stores.

Not a smrt move.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That's not what "they're packing" means in this context.

Not a smrt move.


That's not what "they're packing" means in this context.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sure to be the sleeper hit of the year.

[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]

Looks like a pocket-sized Orgasmatron.

[Fark user image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sure to be the sleeper hit of the year.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Welp. He's boned.


He's gonna get a stiff sentence and do hard time.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I just beat a man senseless with a strawberry.

[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]

Looks like a pocket-sized Orgasmatron.

[Fark user image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sure to be the sleeper hit of the year.


I just beat a man senseless with a strawberry.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn Welsh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bughunter: Looks like Jeff Bezos' $2B masturbator:

[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]


That is a great observation! Have to remember that for future Photoshop contests.
 
BeotchPudding [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: TypoFlyspray: common sense is an oxymoron: bughunter: Looks like Jeff Bezos' $2B masturbator:

[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]

Looks like a pocket-sized Orgasmatron.

[Fark user image 520x390] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sure to be the sleeper hit of the year.

I just beat a man senseless with a strawberry.


You should be glad that man had not take the "How to Defend Yourself against an Assailant Armed with Fresh Fruit" Class.  Might could have gotten a 16 ton weight dropped on you from out of nowhere.

/ Last watched Sleeper in 1990.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sexual assault with a concrete dildo?!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If you connect them together does that rip apart the space-time continuum?

THE FUTURE IS NOW!

TIL there is a device called Autoblow.

They do make one with a stick shift too

It's called a Sybian


If you connect them together does that rip apart the space-time continuum?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wrong image.

Fark user imageView Full Size


[thesmokinggun.com image 145x300]

Wrong image.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean $350 from items at the sex store is like one Lush II WiFi/by enabled vibrator, a set of beginner to advanced butt plugs, and a Leather collar/leash combo.

He would've been better off holding up the register and using the $$ to buy a gift card and then buying the sex toys online.

Way more bust for you bang.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oddly specific.

He would've been better off holding up the register and using the $$ to buy a gift card and then buying the sex toys online.

Way more bust for you bang.


Oddly specific.
 
