(6ABC Philadelphia)   Medical helicopter crashes next to church. Were they cutting out the middleman?   (6abc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I can can't wait to meet this gentleman and shake his hand for getting this (helicopter down) the way he did."

And yet people biatch about airline landings.
 
veale728
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where will they bury the survivors?
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If everyone survives it was a damn good landing in a disabled helicopter.  Those air ambulances are more frequently involved in crashes due to the harsh conditions they are often flying in and improvised locations they operate from to take critical patients to care.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Middleman debridement is a serious medical procedure that should only be performed by professionals in a sterile environment.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [pics.me.me image 500x566]


Thatsracist.jpg
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Also
Lowqualitybait.gif
But I gave ya the funny
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: DarkSoulNoHope: [pics.me.me image 500x566]

Thatsracist.jpg


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bob's Helicopter Rides

We get you closer to God, one way or another
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So the cost of the helicopter now gets added on to the bill, right?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drexel Hill is pretty packed together, too. That's incredible.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: So the cost of the helicopter now gets added on to the bill, right?


Did the baby's parents have auto insurance?
Ummm....there might be some wiggle room.
 
Theeng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: If everyone survives it was a damn good landing in a disabled helicopter.  Those air ambulances are more frequently involved in crashes due to the harsh conditions they are often flying in and improvised locations they operate from to take critical patients to care.


For real keeping everyone alive in a crash like that impressive, I'd ride with that pilot in a heartbeat.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a good point... who do you call when your Medivac helicopter crashes?
 
drtgb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CHOP? What are they doing to the kids in that hospital? Amputations only! Maybe the odd circumcision too.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Percise1: That's a good point... who do you call when your Medivac helicopter crashes?


Hi. Montanan, here. We have Flight-For-Life at every hospital - and I used to work for Edwards Jet Center, where the "eggbeaters" got retrofitted for new parts, maintenance... Etc...

...they usually (maybe) have a backup. One. And it's there if a second emergency happens; should a second emergency happen: You. Are. Farked.

Bells are the most common (they aren't as bad as you'd think), but, for, "Now, THAT is a medevac!" It's "Gabriel" - a full-on converted Hind Model E from Russia that screams at over 120nmh. Then there's his Sister craft: Azrael - a Marine Corps Blackhawk geared and converted for pants-shiattingly cold temperatures where helis should not operate. -35 and lower.

Azrael is the one that plucked a Californian Dumbass out of a whiteout on Granite Peak (IIRC) a decade ago.
 
suid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't wait to see how much they bill the patient for this.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The seven circles of heli.
 
