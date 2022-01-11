 Skip to content
(West Kentucky Star)   Metropolis woman arrested after throwing a crock pot during domestic disturbance. Tag is because she's super, man   (westkentuckystar.com) divider line
    More: Hero  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/oblig
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Church - Metropolis
/also obligatory
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dummitt allegedly threw a crockpot full of food onto the floor, then attacked the victim. Police said the victim had scratch marks on his arms and face.

That's teach him not to insult his wife's cooking.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am disappointed. I expected this story to be reported by the Daily Planet.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Dummitt allegedly threw a crockpot full of food onto the floor, then attacked the victim. Police said the victim had scratch marks on his arms and face.


That's teach him not to insult his wife's cooking.

sister-wife..
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Too bad she didn't use a Ninja, she'd probably have gotten away with it
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTA: Metropolis Police said they were called to the Spence Apartments and saw 20-year-old Hailey M. Dummitt of Metropolis get into a parked car as they arrived. 

Officers said they learned the couple had been arguing and Dummitt allegedly threw a crockpot full of food onto the floor, then attacked the victim. Police said the victim had scratch marks on his arms and face.

Walk away, dude. That's not a relationship worth having.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
domestic disturbance? that's just their usual date night of
EL EM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a cracked pot now.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Dummitt allegedly threw a crockpot full of food onto the floor, then attacked the victim. Police said the victim had scratch marks on his arms and face.

That's teach him not to insult his wife's cooking.


...

Does using a crockpot even QUALIFY as cooking...?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I generally try not to make fun of people's names, but God, Dummit, this one's difficult to resist.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Still not as super as when that woman caught the table.
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

evilsofa: I generally try not to make fun of people's names, but God, Dummit, this one's difficult to resist.


Dammit, Dummit, stop throwing the food!

Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What was she cooking? Did the pot break? Come on stupid article with a misleading headline, give us the details that matterr!
 
