(Indiana Daily Student)   Indiana college students given the chance to compete for $5000. No word if the cash will be spread out on an electrified carpet   (idsnews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got that reference
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But will they make them compete to grab as many singles off the floor as they can, like they did with those teachers?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64-media-tumblr-com.cdn.ampproject.orgView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But will they make them compete to grab as many singles off the floor as they can, like they did with those teachers?


Fingers crossed!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Campus Superstar is Indiana's annual college campus singing competition."

So they just have to tell the police about something wrong on campus?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [64-media-tumblr-com.cdn.ampproject.o​r​g image 640x360]


When the world has an evil Richard Dawson and Mick Fleetwood leading a rebellion.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ICU near IU already booked by you.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ivo Shandor: [64-media-tumblr-com.cdn.ampproject.or​g image 640x360]

When the world has an evil Richard Dawson and Mick Fleetwood leading a rebellion.


A game show host ruining the country?  That's impossible.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The winner of this competition can receive up to $5000.

Can? Up to?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: DarkSoulNoHope: Ivo Shandor: [64-media-tumblr-com.cdn.ampproject.or​g image 640x360]

When the world has an evil Richard Dawson and Mick Fleetwood leading a rebellion.

A game show host ruining the country?  That's impossible.


cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"For virtual auditions, the completed audition should then be uploaded to YouTube as a private video. This video should have no lip-syncing, live performances or edits."

They have to perform dead?
 
