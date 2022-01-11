 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Unvaccinated in Quebec? Your taxes are going up, tabernak   (cbc.ca)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard about that earlier.  Good!  Wanna play the plague rat, pay for the privilege so your diseased ass can help recover the medical costs of your contagious compatriots.  Assuming you still have a job, that is.

We should do that here in Ontario.  Ford would never in a million years go for it, though.  He likes the taste of corporate dick too much.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't we do that here?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is awesome.  Good job Quebecers.

This should become standard everywhere in Canada.  And in the US, the predatory health care insurers should do this for a huge payday.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: Why can't we do that here?


Because.  Reasons and freedoms and crying eagles and what not.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them. I want my province to do that too.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: We should do that here in Ontario.  Ford would never in a million years go for it, though.


Jason Kenney didn't even have a f*cking plan to keep kids safe in schools, everybody just went back like normal.

If anything, Kenney would charge vaccinated people more because of....reasons.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They be like
pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.


Day late, and a loonie short, but that's par for the course in La Belle Province
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)


What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Psychopusher: We should do that here in Ontario.  Ford would never in a million years go for it, though.

Jason Kenney didn't even have a f*cking plan to keep kids safe in schools, everybody just went back like normal.

If anything, Kenney would charge vaccinated people more because of....reasons.


This. When my kids came back from summer and I found nothing had been done about ventilation or reducing class sizes we noped out of there and switched to online classes while I work from home.  It's been farking rough but it's very clear we made the right decision.

/fark Kenney
 
SMB2811
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: This is awesome.  Good job Quebecers.

This should become standard everywhere in Canada.  And in the US, the predatory health care insurers should do this for a huge payday.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Honestly, I don't know how it hasn't happened with several insurers in the US yet.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed


I'm 100% supporting this - but It might be politically difficult if there was a much lower vaccination rate in the adult population. When a clear supermajority supports vaccination and is getting tired of restrictions, it's an easy sell

And as a (boosted yesterday) fully vaccinated quebecois - I approve!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Soz ya can'ts go intoz a beer or weed store in Quebec withouts proof of vaccin' - and nows ya have to pony-up fer yer owns medical bills if'n ya catch the Covids?
Them French poly-tishins iz playin' hard ball - or balle dure, as its were!'
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one


Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Psychopusher: We should do that here in Ontario.  Ford would never in a million years go for it, though.

Jason Kenney didn't even have a f*cking plan to keep kids safe in schools, everybody just went back like normal.

If anything, Kenney would charge vaccinated people more because of....reasons.


If I can say one positive thing about having Ford as premier, it's that he's not Jason Kenney.  I mean, it's about the only good thing about Ford, but it's something.  I keep hearing the horror stories from my AB friends about what Kenny's been up to, and just keep being thankful that I don't live there right now.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?


Dexter Morgan?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 500x261]
'Soz ya can'ts go intoz a beer or weed store in Quebec withouts proof of vaccin' - and nows ya have to pony-up fer yer owns medical bills if'n ya catch the Covids?
Them French poly-tishins iz playin' hard ball - or balle dure, as its were!'


Next up will be to require vaccine passport to get beer or cigarettes at grocery stores, pharmacies, and deps.

Just watch.

This is real pressure
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Lord Bear: This is awesome.  Good job Quebecers.

This should become standard everywhere in Canada.  And in the US, the predatory health care insurers should do this for a huge payday.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

Honestly, I don't know how it hasn't happened with several insurers in the US yet.


Because US insurers already overcharge.
And the rates will just keep going up, up, up anyhow.
They've got all Republicans in their pocket to make sure they keep getting $$$.
So why should they care.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:
If I can say one positive thing about having Ford as premier, it's that he's not Jason Kenney.  I mean, it's about the only good thing about Ford, but it's something.  I keep hearing the horror stories from my AB friends about what Kenny's been up to, and just keep being thankful that I don't live there right now.

The one good thing about Kenny is that nearly everyone hates him.  Even my right leaning friends and family know that he is a complete farkup and scumbag.  They still have trouble realizing that the federal conservatives are pretty much exactly the same, but a win is a win.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good on, Quebec.

Turn the screw on these anti-vax jerks.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?


President Roosevelt?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I didn't know they developed a vaccine that prevents you from catching and spreading it.  Good news I suppose.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 500x261]

'Soz ya can'ts go intoz a beer or weed store in Quebec withouts proof of vaccin' - and nows ya have to pony-up fer yer owns medical bills if'n ya catch the Covids?
Them French poly-tishins iz playin' hard ball - or balle dure, as its were!'

Next up will be to require vaccine passport to get beer or cigarettes at grocery stores, pharmacies, and deps.

Just watch.

This is real pressure

Too bad the constitution in English Canucklestan won't allow this. It's a good idea.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?



Justinian?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one


Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?

Rutger Hauer in Hobo with a Shotgun?

Come on, who were you thinking about here?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why the insurance companies don't refuse payments for hospitalization and medical care of unvaccinated Covid patients.

With obvious exception for health reasons, if you decide to not vaccinate "because I don't wanna" then you should be assuming responsibility for the extra cost of medical care. And yes - vaccinated people may be hospitalized too, but at least they made an effort to decrease the chance of hospitalization.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: montreal_medic: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 500x261]
'Soz ya can'ts go intoz a beer or weed store in Quebec withouts proof of vaccin' - and nows ya have to pony-up fer yer owns medical bills if'n ya catch the Covids?
Them French poly-tishins iz playin' hard ball - or balle dure, as its were!'

Next up will be to require vaccine passport to get beer or cigarettes at grocery stores, pharmacies, and deps.

Just watch.

This is real pressure

Too bad the constitution in English Canucklestan won't allow this. It's a good idea.


Invoke the notwithstanding clause as needed

The constitution is essentially optional with that thing
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good on them.

Now can we get something similar South of the border?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I didn't know they developed a vaccine that prevents you from catching and spreading it.  Good news I suppose.


Didn't. But when the main issue is ICU capacity and the cases/100,000 is through the roof on unvaccinated....
 
Back2Good
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Lord Bear: This is awesome.  Good job Quebecers.

This should become standard everywhere in Canada.  And in the US, the predatory health care insurers should do this for a huge payday.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

Honestly, I don't know how it hasn't happened with several insurers in the US yet.


It has. Insurance with my Jon has already implemented higher premium for those who aren't vaxed
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This isn't going to go over well with the freedoms without responsibilities and consequences crowd. Not at all.
Quebec deserves an attaboy and a cold beer.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: oldfarthenry: montreal_medic: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 500x261]

'Soz ya can'ts go intoz a beer or weed store in Quebec withouts proof of vaccin' - and nows ya have to pony-up fer yer owns medical bills if'n ya catch the Covids?
Them French poly-tishins iz playin' hard ball - or balle dure, as its were!'

Next up will be to require vaccine passport to get beer or cigarettes at grocery stores, pharmacies, and deps.

Just watch.

This is real pressure

Too bad the constitution in English Canucklestan won't allow this. It's a good idea.

Invoke the notwithstanding clause as needed

The constitution is essentially optional with that thing

We all know the notwithstanding clause is only to be used to save politicians arses in a time of an emergency.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cheer now, but this is going to be used as precedent to chip away at single payer - starting with fat/obese peopke
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ben Enya: leeksfromchichis: montreal_medic: I'm happy to read this one

Less of a challenge to impose with over 90% of adults vaccinated and an election coming. Going to make him more popular with 90% and piss off the 10% that we all are ready to jettison (excepting the actual medical limitations)

What challenge?

Refuse a vax? Don't have a reasonable medical reason?  You should be removed from society, by force if need be, until you're vaxed

Do you know who else removed people he didn't like from society?


John Wick?
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.


fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.

fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.


Funnied!
 
schezar [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.

fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.


And we found the anti-vax nutjob. Enjoy your COVID.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.

fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.


That's a hell of a slippery slope fallacy

They are not killing the unvaccinated, they are trying to save them from themselves - as well as everyone the plague rats are harming though their childish behaviour

The vaccine is free and safe. Get vaccinated or pay a fine.

Not exactly a stop on the way to concentration camps. Don't be absurd
 
goodncold
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So I am vaxxed and support this in principle.

BUT to sell it he should have announced a one time healthcare COVID subsidy to everyone ($100) and then if you are unvaxxed tax it at 100%.

Then it would be seen as more of a 'bonus' for playing along and not just a penalty for being a dick.

Second, not sure this will hold up in court. Already there are people going on about "what about drug addicts, smokers, old folks clogging up healthcare?" 

Ideally they would have put it as a user fee for healthcare. Unvaxxed you pay X at the door of the clinic, hospital, etc because of the extra effort to segregate/clean up after each visit. Maybe even a loss of drug care coverage for unvaxxed on the provincial drug plan. Now THAT would get the rest vaccinated.

BTW, Legault is a dick of epic proportions so its weird seeing people applauding his new plan when he has shown no cohesive strategy to mitigate anything to do with COVID. He just stumbles from one reaction to the next.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Cheer now, but this is going to be used as precedent to chip away at single payer - starting with fat/obese peopke


Hi, I bet we smokers are going to be first on the hook, we already get taxes out the ying yang on the products and we do already pay an insurance premium.  And this isn't chipping away at single payer as much as greater-good style targeting the most costly members of society and giving them a choice of curbing their self-harming behavior, or paying for it a different way.

Meanwhile plague rats hurt more then themselves and their childish tantrums have helped prolong this situation far longer then it should have, so honestly they can go fark themselves in the middle of Hudson's bay on a climate-change melted ice berg.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: Why can't we do that here?


Because Freedoms.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.

fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: SMB2811: Lord Bear: This is awesome.  Good job Quebecers.

This should become standard everywhere in Canada.  And in the US, the predatory health care insurers should do this for a huge payday.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

Honestly, I don't know how it hasn't happened with several insurers in the US yet.

Because US insurers already overcharge.
And the rates will just keep going up, up, up anyhow.
They've got all Republicans in their pocket to make sure they keep getting $$$.
So why should they care.


So they won't be greedy assholes because they're greedy assholes.

It's not about caring, it's about preventing losses. COVID costs more money than not getting COVID.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

awruk!: I still don't understand why the insurance companies don't refuse payments for hospitalization and medical care of unvaccinated Covid patients.

With obvious exception for health reasons, if you decide to not vaccinate "because I don't wanna" then you should be assuming responsibility for the extra cost of medical care. And yes - vaccinated people may be hospitalized too, but at least they made an effort to decrease the chance of hospitalization.


Maybe because they know they would cease to exist if their core constituents (ie stupid people who vote GQP) turn on them or die out. They depend on your right-wing stiggnit crowd to maintain their status quo. Eating these costs may be the cost of doing business.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sleze: Why can't we do that here?


Correct me if I'm wrong, but are we to conclude that "here" means the United States?

Anyhow, assuming you mean the United States, it would be interesting no highly entertaining to watch a governor of any state propose this.

It contradicts the following Amendments to the Constitution: the right to pay no taxes and the right to infect others if I feel like it.

\"here" could mean some other Canadian province, I guess
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bio-nic: BumpInTheNight: Quebec is having none of this plague rat bull crap, and good for them.

fark you and fark Quebec for thier statist bullcrap you worthless bootlicker.

It's a very short step from "just tax them for X" to "just kill them for Y" and if you had a LICK of history knowledge you'd be less stupid.


Sure sure, any time someone invokes that nebulous slippery slope argument, especially with something as drastic as death...you know they have no argument and are just whining because they can't be an asshole for free.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

goodncold: "what about drug addicts, smokers, old folks clogging up healthcare?"


Well that's easy: they don't. We have the capacity (read: buildings and staff) to treat them at the rate they require healthcare. We do not at the rate that infectious diseases transmit person to person.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
God, did hear that word a lot, growing up in central Maine.

EEEE. tabernak! Never knew what it meant.

Also, heard E... crisse d'cud fi or something like that. Anyone know what that gem translates to?
 
