(My spirit animal)   Every dude has looked in the mirror and said "crap, my shirt is too tight". Few have the courage to then say "and that's the look I'm going for"
56
•       •       •

OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...EbaumsWorld is still a thing?!!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shirts aren't supposed to look like that?
Most of mine do!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the SO this shirt a last year. It fits him...and not a 'tent' shirt.

Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EbaumsWorld?
lh6.googleusercontent.com
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, Ebaum's world.  Take me back to the before days.  Anyway, I've purchased clothing that didn't fit well and I just return it or throw it away.  WTF?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably put it on months ago and hasn't been able to move his arms since that day
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Laundry day tomorrow? Nothing clean, right?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is he wearing it inside-out?
 
Burning_Sensation
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he can wear a tight shirt: the guy try a pair of underwear boys size.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first pic looks like a pudgy teen lesbian. Which I suppose is a category on pornhub.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Hulk costume ever.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x224]

Laundry day tomorrow? Nothing clean, right?


Bill Paxton's finest role.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good look.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12-pack abs.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clker.com

pedal with ya fupa
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
guy hasn't been to the club or the store in 2 years and 30 pounds
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me join the list of 'Ebaums????' going on here. I wonder if Maddox has ranted about it yet?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 425x224]

Laundry day tomorrow? Nothing clean, right?

Bill Paxton's finest role.


I liked the one where he was killed by a robot or an alien, forget which one. I do know that a twister didn't get him.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Looks uncomfortable.

/And looks like he has a camera poking out of his fly.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just know that guy looked in the mirror and thought, "Yeah... a brutha is SWOLE."
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.


You realize you're on Fark, right?  That's like playing with matches on the Hindenburg, you madman.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The winds of fashion - so cruel.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The first pic looks like a pudgy teen lesbian. Which I suppose is a category on pornhub.


I will go find out for you, fap, and report what I find.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe it's his lucky shirt?

/from high school
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.


Fark user image
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: [Fark user image 425x408]


when bibendum goes bad
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 679x212]

Looks uncomfortable.

/And looks like he has a camera poking out of his fly.


It's also how shirts from Express look on a guy who weighs 130 pounds.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jelly much?

He may have poor dress sense, but he is still adorable.

I wonder if the guy next to him is his Dad, His Lover. or this being Fark, both or neither?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I experienced "clothing shrinkage" like that in my "fat 40s era". In my defense I had to give up running when the arthritis struck & I could barely walk.
I've since shrunk to the point where I have to wear belts with all my pants but don't have enough buttocks for the belts to work properly. I'm too vain for suspenders - or adult onsies.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 679x212]

Looks uncomfortable.

/And looks like he has a camera poking out of his fly.



Those buttons are going to fly off any moment now.

Hope he doesn't sneeze - bystanders would be killed.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.


Fark user image
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.

[Fark user image image 413x413]


That girl is probably the longest crush of my life at this point.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the most ridiculously strong buttons I've ever seen. It could be a ruse by the shirtmaker to show off the indestructibility of the shirt and buttons.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [clker.com image 300x300]
pedal with ya fupa


That guy's awesome! Fat dude biking > fat dude driving
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fat Guy in a Little Coat
Youtube BYB3Fx0a8-4
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I experienced "clothing shrinkage" like that in my "fat 40s era". In my defense I had to give up running when the arthritis struck & I could barely walk.
I've since shrunk to the point where I have to wear belts with all my pants but don't have enough buttocks for the belts to work properly. I'm too vain for suspenders - or adult onsies.


Username checks out.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: sleze: bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.

[Fark user image image 413x413]

That girl is probably the longest crush of my life at this point.


Which one?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 679x212]

Looks uncomfortable.



Looks like someone made Dr. Banner angry a few seconds ago.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: MillionDollarMo: sleze: bighairyguy: People mocking him over a shirt?  The doing the mocking should be mocked for having nothing better to do in their insignificant lives.

[Fark user image image 413x413]

That girl is probably the longest crush of my life at this point.

Which one?


The one in focus of course.
The other two are just too fuzzy for me.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 215x234]


Did not authorize my likeness.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
when i plump up enough that my shirts look like that i consider it the start of sweater season.
sweater season ends when I get skinny.
My longest sweater season was like 5 years.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Those are the most ridiculously strong buttons I've ever seen. It could be a ruse by the shirtmaker to show off the indestructibility of the shirt and buttons.


I worked with a woman who owned one pair of dress pants, worn to work 5 days a week. She grew larger, the pants grew smaller. Eventually the fly was pulled to each side so hard that there was a fat diamond shaped situation where there should've been a vertical zipper.

We called them the Heroic Trousers, after the Blackadder episode.

Fark user image

ROARRRRRRRR!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.