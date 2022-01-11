 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Florida women charged with felony for attacking man with glitter. Judging by the mug shots he was dating both of them at the same time and they found out   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when pranks weren't felonies.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and then she sprayed him with coconut oil.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


Publish your address here.

Let's see how you define 'pranks'
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


Glitter is a war crime.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.


Insufficient colon defenses are bound to bite you in the ass
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.


If she's indeed the one on the left, she also looks rather kinky.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.


runs to pornhub to look up glittery pegging.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$75K bond for vandalism (glitterbomb and broken window) and trespassing?  Seems steep.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet when they each run up 5 figure legal fees for this stupidity, those smirks will be long gone.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

runs to pornhub to look up glittery pegging.


Glittery Pegging is the name of my Twisted Sister zither orchestra cover band.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what you in for?

glitter bombing

and they all move away from me on the group W bench
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


It's just a home invasion, bro!
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:"The getaway car, police reported, was tracked back to the duo's home."

Was this guy simultaneously dating two women who live together and he thought he was going to get away with it? Am I reading this correctly?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


I'm guessing the prank/felony line was crossed somewhere between here...

Franks and Donovan, cops allege, each threw a container of glitter at Colon, who was struck "in the upper torso and head."

...and here...

After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon's apartment, where she "engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him," cops charge. Franks then allegedly unlocked the front door to allow O'Donovan to enter the residence.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glitter...farking...sucks. this is someone talking who once crawled through an 30 yards of horseshiat as an initiation.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Sorelian's Ghost: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

runs to pornhub to look up glittery pegging.

Glittery Pegging is the name of my Twisted Sister zither orchestra cover band.


You couldn't have gone with Twithted Zithter?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


I'm guessing the prank/felony line was crossed somewhere between here...

Franks and Donovan, cops allege, each threw a container of glitter at Colon, who was struck "in the upper torso and head."

...and here...

After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon's apartment, where she "engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him," cops charge. Franks then allegedly unlocked the front door to allow O'Donovan to enter the residence.

Wow. They'll be finding glitter in that apartment until the sun becomes a red giant and swallows the planet. And then they'll keep finding it swirling around the red giant's photosphere.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article showed soft packs of glitter, but that's not what girls use for glitter makeup (Occam's answer to the question 'why glitter'). They use little round containers that one could possible whip like a rock. A rock that would explode glitter that is impossible to completely get rid of. He'll never get rid of all that glitter unless he moves.

Felony? No. Misdemeanor? As long as none gets in someone's eye, yes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: BretMavrik: feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.

I'm guessing the prank/felony line was crossed somewhere between here...

Franks and Donovan, cops allege, each threw a container of glitter at Colon, who was struck "in the upper torso and head."

...and here...

After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon's apartment, where she "engaged the victim again by throwing more containers of glitter at him," cops charge. Franks then allegedly unlocked the front door to allow O'Donovan to enter the residence.

Wow. They'll be finding glitter in that apartment until the sun becomes a red giant and swallows the planet. And then they'll keep finding it swirling around the red giant's photosphere.


As we have all been reading, there's nothing better for the environment, especially wildlife, than finely chopped up plastic.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew the show "Cobra Kai" would inspire violence.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of wild packs of beach town strippers.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: offacue: Sorelian's Ghost: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

runs to pornhub to look up glittery pegging.

Glittery Pegging is the name of my Twisted Sister zither orchestra cover band.

You couldn't have gone with Twithted Zithter?


It was on the list when we were forming.  We couldn't come up with a font that made it read easily enough and we didn't have enough money to have one designed for us.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The article showed soft packs of glitter, but that's not what girls use for glitter makeup (Occam's answer to the question 'why glitter'). They use little round containers that one could possible whip like a rock. A rock that would explode glitter that is impossible to completely get rid of. He'll never get rid of all that glitter unless he moves.

Felony? No. Misdemeanor? As long as none gets in someone's eye, yes.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Do only strippers use glitter? No.
Do all strippers use glitter? Yes.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

Insufficient colon defenses are bound to bite you in the ass


That's why NASA hasn't landed a probe on Uranus.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Florida, they are lucky he didn't stand his ground.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Being Florida, they are lucky he didn't stand his ground.


Shotgun shell loaded with glitter?
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: FTFA:"The getaway car, police reported, was tracked back to the duo's home."

Was this guy simultaneously dating two women who live together and he thought he was going to get away with it? Am I reading this correctly?


Possible he was dating one of them, wronged her, and her roommate is just ride or die and tagged along.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

Insufficient colon defenses are bound to bite you in the ass

That's why NASA hasn't landed a probe on Uranus.


And he has begged them over and over to do it,
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: what you in for?

glitter bombing

and they all move away from me on the group W bench


EXPLODING Glitter Bomb 4.0 vs. Package Thieves
Youtube 3c584TGG7jQ
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Falfa: FTFA:"The getaway car, police reported, was tracked back to the duo's home."

Was this guy simultaneously dating two women who live together and he thought he was going to get away with it? Am I reading this correctly?


I am surprised DUI wasn't listed as well.

In theory, at least one was sober and thought "let's commit some crimes while leaving a bright, shiny, glittery trail of evidence left behind."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Glitter in MY Colon?

It's more possible than you think
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have both been ordered to have no contact with Colon.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These two glitter-ists could end up serving more time on felony convictions that most of the January 6 Capital Insurrectionists.

Let that sink in.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He called the cops for that?
I hate to break it to you ladies but neither of you were dating a man.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: I bet when they each run up 5 figure legal fees for this stupidity, those smirks will be long gone.


I bet you will be the one to pay those fees.....
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.

Publish your address here.

Let's see how you define 'pranks'


I love the 'prank' of the pizzas against those horrible people making fun of their neighbors daughter dying.  at that point some kind of felony prank would've been better IMO.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
OUR PARTNER FEEDS!!!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Glitter: the herpes of the craft world

/guessing there might be herpes of the herp world involved as well
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

optikeye: feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.

Publish your address here.

Let's see how you define 'pranks'


1060 West Addison St, Chicago, IL.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

offacue: PirateKing: offacue: Sorelian's Ghost: hugram: FTFA: "After pelting Colon, Franks climbed over the ground level fence and entered Colon..."

Ms. Franks sounds very kinky.

runs to pornhub to look up glittery pegging.

Glittery Pegging is the name of my Twisted Sister zither orchestra cover band.

You couldn't have gone with Twithted Zithter?

It was on the list when we were forming.  We couldn't come up with a font that made it read easily enough and we didn't have enough money to have one designed for us.


CSB
I've seen more than band that I couldn't put a name to,  all the posters and all the logos were black background with a white scribble.
Either that or I've seen The White Scribbles lots of times.  They were much better than The White Dribbles.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: $75K bond for vandalism (glitterbomb and broken window) and trespassing?  Seems steep.


You've never had to try to remove glitter if you think that is steep.
 
discoballer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when pranks weren't felonies.


I mean, one of them did kick out a window. Or so the report says. Normally I would suggest the victim did it to make a charge stick, but the smiles make me think otherwise.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SeaMan Stainz: Being Florida, they are lucky he didn't stand his ground.


Someone breaks into your house at 3am, throwing stuff at your head (glitter could blind a person temporarily, if not cause damage to the eyes), while opening the door to allow a second person in who also is throwing stuff at you (so assault), kicking your window to break it. I'm not saying that he would get off easy but he'd have a compelling case as self defence.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, glitter in your colon blows. Good breakfast cereal though.
 
strutin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
idk, they're kinda cute.. too young for me, but cute.

I'm sure they clean up pretty good.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Franks bonded out of the jail Monday morning after posting $75,250 bond.

Probably would have gotten a lower bond if she'd just run the guy over with her car.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guy is going to lose his apartment deposit.

They'll never get it out of the drapes, if they had any.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: zimbomba63: I bet when they each run up 5 figure legal fees for this stupidity, those smirks will be long gone.

I bet you will be the one to pay those fees.....


Why would somebody in IL be paying for some Florida bimbos legal fees?
 
