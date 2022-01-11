 Skip to content
(MSN)   Cubans are standing in line for hours just to get bread. That must be some damn good bread   (msn.com) divider line
64
64 Comments     (+0 »)
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could go for a Cuban sandwich right now.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Curious.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: [Fark user image 848x42]
Curious.


They call it the blockade. Same thing.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Communists in bread lines? I'm shocked, SHOCKED!
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those cuban sandwichs are sooooooo good. worth the wait.
 
EL EM
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is cake too good for them?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Isn't the U.S. the only country with the stupid embargo on them still?  Can't blame this on us.

Help them out, Canada!  Spain, Italy, frigging China...get on it!

And also, Joe?  End the stupid trade embargo.  We trade with China and plenty of other nations that are far worse and more dangerous to us than Cuba.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It is a daily ordeal Cubans have endured for about 60 years of communist rule, now worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, a steep economic downturn and tightened US sanctions.

Why is this even still a thing? It can't be communism, half of our store shelves are stocked with stuff from China. It's long past time for this stupidity to end.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cubans are no strangers to queuing for everything from bread to toothpaste, often standing for hours under a blazing sun with no access to a toilet or drinking water, and always with the fear of leaving empty-handed.

Sounds similar to trying to vote in a poor zip code in a red state.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.


I've been assured right here on Fark that American stores are BARE! No TP, no bread, no bacon! Lucky damn Cubans at least can buy bread
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Biological clocks can be powerful like tha-

Oh, A. Never mind.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"communist rule"

Isn't the definition of communism that no one rules?

It's almost like it's not actually communist, but rather an autocracy.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It is a daily ordeal Cubans have endured for about 60 years of communist rule, now worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, a steep economic downturn and tightened US sanctions.

Why is this even still a thing? It can't be communism, half of our store shelves are stocked with stuff from China. It's long past time for this stupidity to end.


Only if Cuba agrees to let the mob families rule again
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See libs socialism doesn't work.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Communists in bread lines? I'm shocked, SHOCKED!


Turkey isn't communist.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Every person who voted for Biden wants bread lines here too. We are heading that way.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it doesn't have a palm leaf on top, it's garbage
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.

I've been assured right here on Fark that American stores are BARE! No TP, no bread, no bacon! Lucky damn Cubans at least can buy bread


I was at Wally World yesterday and there was exactly 3 packages of chicken, some ground beef, and a few packs of pork chops. Not bare, but about 1/20th what they usually have. Didn't cruise the tp, bacon, or paper towel aisles.
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "communist rule"


Isn't the definition of communism that no one rules?

It's almost like it's not actually communist, but rather an autocracy.


communism
noun
:a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is toothpaste even covered by the embargo?  Medicine is exempt.

The weird thing about the embargo is that you could send a container ship full of food as a gift, and all of it would be exempt as well.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Every person who voted for Biden wants bread lines here too. We are heading that way.


I voted for bread lines and I DEMAND BREAD LINES NOW
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: JerseyTim: [Fark user image 848x42]
Curious.

They call it the blockade. Same thing.


You don't know what a "blockade" is, do you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Iz good joke, da?

Citizens hear the local bakery has bread so they line up outside the bakery.  After an hour, the baker comes out and says " there is not enough bread for all of you.  Jews go home me now."

A hour later, the baker comes out and says "there is not enough bread for all of you.  Peasants go home now."

A few hours later, the baker comes out and says " there is not enough bread.  Everyone but party officials go home now.'

An hour later, the baker comes out and says "there is no bread. Go home.".

One of the people waiting says "once again, the Jews get the best deal.'
 
bthom37
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lol, seeing these occasional half-gasps of "communism bad" both in the article and this thread, is a lot like watching a 80 year old dementia patient fruitlessly going all taffy pull on their useless dick.

Keep at it, old man!  You'll get something out of it sooner or later!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.

I've been assured right here on Fark that American stores are BARE! No TP, no bread, no bacon! Lucky damn Cubans at least can buy bread


Oh, and have you been there since the travel to there was available? I have and it is a shiat show. If you have money, and a lot of it, it is a great place. If you are even middle class, you couldn't afford dinner in any tourist approved restaurants.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.


Thanks for today's edition of "Things that never happened".
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nadie_AZ: JerseyTim: [Fark user image 848x42]
Curious.

They call it the blockade. Same thing.

You don't know what a "blockade" is, do you?


THEY call it that. El bloqueo.
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It is a daily ordeal Cubans have endured for about 60 years of communist rule"

That's a really weird way to spell "autocratic."
 
austerity101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "communist rule"

Isn't the definition of communism that no one rules?

It's almost like it's not actually communist, but rather an autocracy.


Oh, someone else made the same point, good.
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Frizbone: Every person who voted for Biden wants bread lines here too. We are heading that way.

I voted for bread lines and I DEMAND BREAD LINES NOW


You'll have to wait. Get in line.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At some point you just have to assume that Cubans like living that way
 
Moose out front
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

genner: Moose out front: "communist rule"

Isn't the definition of communism that no one rules?

It's almost like it's not actually communist, but rather an autocracy.


communism
noun
:a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production


Merriam-Webster, I see. Here's the entire definition:

1  a:a system in which goods are owned in common and are available to all as needed

  b:a theory advocating elimination of private property

2 capitalized

 a:a doctrine based on revolutionary Marxian socialism and Marxism-Leninism that was the official ideology of the U.S.S.R.

 b:a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production

 c:a final stage of society in Marxist theory in which the state has withered away and economic goods are distributed equitably

 d:communist systems collectively

Since I didn't capitalize "communism," nor did the article, it should really only come from the top two definitions.

Also, how can communism have both authoritarian control and no state at the same time? The state has withered away into an authoritarian state? That makes no sense.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Every person who voted for Biden wants bread lines here too. We are heading that way.


I have to wonder, does it to be that stupid? It should.
 
AnyName
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bread lines are good because it stops the rich people from getting all the food.

Bernie Praises Socialist Breadlines
Youtube RiM-yNEQ93I


/ Atlas society was the only youtube that didn't have a bunch of other stuff
// You'll get over it :-P
 
capn' fun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No snark-I'm honestly surprised that China hasn't just straight up bought Cuba by now. They could implement the same blend of communist capitalism, turn Cuba into a key port for goods coming out of, or going in to, the Panama Canal), etc. In a decade or less they could have a Caribbean Shang Hi or Hong Kong sitting about 90 miles off the US coast, and there wouldn't fark all we could do about it.
 
Focks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: whither_apophis: Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.

I've been assured right here on Fark that American stores are BARE! No TP, no bread, no bacon! Lucky damn Cubans at least can buy bread

I was at Wally World yesterday and there was exactly 3 packages of chicken, some ground beef, and a few packs of pork chops. Not bare, but about 1/20th what they usually have. Didn't cruise the tp, bacon, or paper towel aisles.


No. Not in Scranton, that is not the case.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Also, can we end the endless and endlessly stupid embargo already?

What farking purpose does it serve besides making "conservatives' " dicks finally move a little because people are suffering due to it?

Seriously, what purpose does it actually even serve?

It's not stopping them from being communist - and why do we even thinks we have a right to say whether they can or can't be?
They nationalized their oil industry in 1962 and didn't pay us back. Is it worth still keeping an embargo going for 60 farking years for that?!?

Just farking end the stupid embargo already.
 
mudesi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yeah but they got lots of octopus
I got octopus coming out of my ears mang | SCARFACE
Youtube FFFjB9L_l_U
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Moose out front: genner: Moose out front: "communist rule"


Since I didn't capitalize "communism," nor did the article, it should really only come from the top two definitions.

Why? They're all valid definitions and it's obvious which one the article is using.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.


Cuba not only gets thousands of patients, they send doctors all over the world on relief missions that are as, or more, effective as DWB and various other programs.

If you want to see insaney long bread lines, the footage from Texas last year put Cuba to shame.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

genner: make me some tea: Frizbone: Every person who voted for Biden wants bread lines here too. We are heading that way.

I voted for bread lines and I DEMAND BREAD LINES NOW

You'll have to wait. Get in line.


THE MEANS OF PRODUCTION BELONG TO THE PEOPLE AND I CAN QUEUE LIKE A PARTISAN ALL DAY AND ALL NIGHT
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was half expecting this to be about supply chain shortages in Miami
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Just farking end the stupid embargo already.


What?? And take away the place Canadians go on vacation to get away from Americans?
 
dryknife
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They've got good cigars to smoke while waiting in line for stuff.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

capn' fun: No snark-I'm honestly surprised that China hasn't just straight up bought Cuba by now. They could implement the same blend of communist capitalism, turn Cuba into a key port for goods coming out of, or going in to, the Panama Canal), etc. In a decade or less they could have a Caribbean Shang Hi or Hong Kong sitting about 90 miles off the US coast, and there wouldn't fark all we could do about it.


They almost certainly are. Last time I was in Cuba, about 10 years ago, there were Chinese flagged construction sites all over the place around Varadero with Chinese labourers. I doubt there's going to be much public info on the terms of those deals, but given that Cuba has an abundance of labour available and little cash, China's probably asking for more than a few boat-loads of sugar for the construction if they're supplying their own workers.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: It is a daily ordeal Cubans have endured for about 60 years of communist rule, now worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, a steep economic downturn and tightened US sanctions.

Why is this even still a thing? It can't be communism, half of our store shelves are stocked with stuff from China. It's long past time for this stupidity to end.


China is no longer communist, at least not economically.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Focks: Yellow Beard: whither_apophis: Yellow Beard: I have been assured right here on Fark that Cuba is paradise on earth. This is why anyone with a life threatening condition immediately travels to Cuba for treatment. Article must be bullshiat.

I've been assured right here on Fark that American stores are BARE! No TP, no bread, no bacon! Lucky damn Cubans at least can buy bread

I was at Wally World yesterday and there was exactly 3 packages of chicken, some ground beef, and a few packs of pork chops. Not bare, but about 1/20th what they usually have. Didn't cruise the tp, bacon, or paper towel aisles.

No. Not in Scranton, that is not the case.


In Pittston Pa and Tunkhannock Pa was the same story. Did I go to the Wilkes Barre Pa Walmart and check? No .That place is a war zone.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Breadline - Official Music Video - HD
Youtube IRXdBPNlSqY
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Also, can we end the endless and endlessly stupid embargo already?

What farking purpose does it serve besides making "conservatives' " dicks finally move a little because people are suffering due to it?

Seriously, what purpose does it actually even serve?

It's not stopping them from being communist - and why do we even thinks we have a right to say whether they can or can't be?
They nationalized their oil industry in 1962 and didn't pay us back. Is it worth still keeping an embargo going for 60 farking years for that?!?

Just farking end the stupid embargo already.


What, and lose Florida in the Presidential race?
 
