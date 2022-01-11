 Skip to content
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Moment car flies off road and bounces over three vehicles before crash landing in empty space

"over" lol
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some people put their pants on one leg at a time.
some put their pants on their head.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'If you keep driving like that
you're going to get somewhere'
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually fold two $1 carefully to feel like a big tip for the valet... this guy would get the real deal- a fiver.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ta-daah!


Police Academy: Park the car buttbreath.
Youtube 234QcicJZ6c
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The damn thing fits. I thought there were no more spaces."

\might be a bit off on that quote, haven't seen the movie in over 30 years...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Ta-daah!


[YouTube video: Police Academy: Park the car buttbreath.]


It fits!  The damn thing fits!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I meant to do that.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alice_600: Was it this guy?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1002]


Whoever he is, he looks like the love child of Robert Downy Jr. and Steve Buscemi.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Opacity: I usually fold two $1 carefully to feel like a big tip for the valet... this guy would get the real deal- a fiver.


You try giving out $11 bills?
 
alice_600
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Excelsior: alice_600: Was it this guy?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1002]

Whoever he is, he looks like the love child of Robert Downy Jr. and Steve Buscemi.


That's Richard Hammond...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: alice_600: Was it this guy?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1002]

Whoever he is, he looks like the love child of Robert Downy Jr. and Steve Buscemi.


Tell me you've never seen Top Gear without telling me you've never seen Top Gear.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alice_600: Excelsior: alice_600: Was it this guy?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1002]

Whoever he is, he looks like the love child of Robert Downy Jr. and Steve Buscemi.

That's Richard Hammond...


you say that like it's supposed to mean something.

/Robery Downy Buscemi it is.
//Good luck trying not to think of that next time you see him in Top Gear.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It looked more realistic in the Bourne movie.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
