(The Daily Beast) Key West bartender cracks case of Southernmost Point landmark set on fire New Year's Eve, by reviewing security footage of two dirtbags who failed to tip him while getting shot down by every woman in the bar. Elmore Leonard film treatment forthcoming
    entire town of Key West, landmark Southernmost Point buoy  
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that has Carl Hiassen written all over it.

I could also see John D McDonald.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah brah fark those biatches for saying no to us studs and being all like "help is bartender" to that farking soda jerk. We're such nice guys, don't they see that? Let's show those soyboy-loving chicks who the real alphas are and then all those farking biatches will be wet as shiat!  USA! USA! USA!  HAHA We're so awesome!!!

scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The additional detail that they were shot down by every woman at the bar is a nice touch.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We could see them getting rejected from all the girls they were trying to hit on."

Couldn't they just be regular incels and go home to their basement and play Call of Duty?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Should have gaspedaled them.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Yeah brah fark those biatches for saying no to us studs and being all like "help is bartender" to that farking soda jerk. We're such nice guys, don't they see that? Let's show those soyboy-loving chicks who the real alphas are and then all those farking biatches will be wet as shiat!  USA! USA! USA!  HAHA We're so awesome!!!


Wow, Jay and Silent Bob have really let themselves go.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Oh, that has Carl Hiassen written all over it.

I could also see John D McDonald.


Tim Dorsey. And there would be a really creative death for the two douche bros.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I will most certainly get turned down by every female in a bar.  Can I get a TV show?
 
kindms
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His parents named him Skylar. He never had a chance
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least they didn't deface the southernmost menorah.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My favorite part about the southern most point, it's not actually the southern most point, it's not even the southern most point that's open to the public. We didn't give that out till our 2nd or 3rd trip to Key West. The most southern point is on air station Key West, the most southern point open to the public is on the beach at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park. The beach has a way better view than the throng of tourists at the marker =)
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kindms: His parents named him Skylar. He never had a chance


I tell ya, life ain't easy for a boy named Sue Skyler.
 
