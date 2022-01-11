 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   That's bad. Okay. All right, important safety tip. Thanks, Egon   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Today I learned there are at least 69,000 home elevators out there.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing.
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? That's the 80s movie reference you went with?

patricula
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the graphic was a side view and was rather confused....

/ Thought you should know
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: I'm fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing.


Well, it all comes down to: Do you like Gallagher's watermelon routine or not?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they say in home, do they mean residential? Like apartment buildings?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister lives in a farmhouse built in the early 1800s.  She is getting older and doesn't want to move. Those stair chairs won't work on her steps.  She said to me, "I'm going to look into getting an elevator".

KodosZardoz: I'm fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing.



I'm fuzzy on the whole thing.
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Joe USer: When they say in home, do they mean residential? Like apartment buildings?


Private elevators in large estate homes.   They are usually very small and have the old style sliding cage door, very simple and lightweight setup.  They fit about two adults or an adult and some packages.
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

allthesametome: My sister lives in a farmhouse built in the early 1800s.  She is getting older and doesn't want to move. Those stair chairs won't work on her steps.  She said to me, "I'm going to look into getting an elevator".

KodosZardoz: I'm fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing.


I'm fuzzy on the whole thing.


Checks navel, nope I'm good.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I dated a girl in high school who had an elevator in her house.  She was crazy rich.


/CSB
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The CPSC twitter account has got to have a really bizarre graphic for this one.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guh. The recall means it's happened enough times they don't want to pay lawsuits anymore
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

harlock: Joe USer: When they say in home, do they mean residential? Like apartment buildings?

Private elevators in large estate homes.   They are usually very small and have the old style sliding cage door, very simple and lightweight setup.  They fit about two adults or an adult and some packages.


Some stately manors have other modes.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Today I learned there are at least 69,000 home elevators out there.


When you find yourself moving boxes to the third floor, you find yourself thinking how nice it would be to have a small elevator.
And there are a lot of residential homes that have three floors, and are still not large estates.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Joe USer: When they say in home, do they mean residential? Like apartment buildings?


sometimes they're built into homes made for physically impaired folks. oldballs impaired people will often have them installed so they can stay at their homes instead of ending up going to nursing homes. then there are the rich people who have them installed just because they can.
 
EL EM
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One certainly can't talk about Sebastian with a crushed head.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of visiting 4chan a while back (I was bored--DON'T JUDGE ME), and was treated to surveillance camera footage of some little kid in India getting stuck between the doors and getting smeared along the elevator shaft. Ewwwwwwwwwwww. And that was enough 4chan for the day ever.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did you hear how Leia joined the dark side?
Apparently she levitated 30 kids into a Sarlacc's anus.

Now they call her Ella Vader.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A friend of mine has an elevator in his house. He was badly wounded in Iraq by a roadside bomb, nearly had his legs blown off. A veterans group (can't recall which one) offered to buy him a house and it's fully handicapped accessible.

He can actually walk now, though he's still a bit gimpy, so he hasn't used the elevator in a while and I think he had it shut off to save power and maintenance. His house is only one story with a basement, but yeah, when you're in a wheelchair an elevator is a godsend.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When my oldest son was about two, he nearly got his hand pulled between the doors of a CTA elevator because he was fascinated by the circles in the sheet metal covering the glass on the door. Luckily, he only had about an inch's worth of fingers in there, and he was two, so his fingers were really narrow. Why they decided to go with the "large dull cheese grater" design, I'll never understand.
 
delysid25
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was in high school I started dating a girl at the pizza shop I worked at. Her dad was the manager of an apt complex for older folks. One day we stopped the elevator and had sex in it. I recall at the time being pretty sure I wasn't the first guy she had done that with.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Today I learned there are at least 69,000 home elevators out there.


Exactly. Which in the aggregate means there's far more than that.

Also, how do 69,000 non-commercial use elevators get purchased, manufactured, delivered and installed BEFORE they figure out it might be enough of a child safety hazard to warrant a recall?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

harlock: Joe USer: When they say in home, do they mean residential? Like apartment buildings?

Private elevators in large estate homes.   They are usually very small and have the old style sliding cage door, very simple and lightweight setup.  They fit about two adults or an adult and some packages.


They aren't all that expensive. $25-30k to retrofit them into older homes and allow people to live in their homes rather than spending $10k/month at the retirement home sounds like a good deal.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Really? That's the 80s movie reference you went with?

Came for this.
//leaving satisfied

/// why does that sound dirty?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't give a fark about your kids:
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: edmo: Today I learned there are at least 69,000 home elevators out there.

Exactly. Which in the aggregate means there's far more than that.

Also, how do 69,000 non-commercial use elevators get purchased, manufactured, delivered and installed BEFORE they figure out it might be enough of a child safety hazard to warrant a recall?


Because 'Murica?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

edmo: Today I learned there are at least 69,000 home elevators out there.


This seems like a problem that broke people don't have.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
