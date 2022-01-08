 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Close your eyes, give me your hand / Do you feel my heart beating / Do you understand / Do you feel the same / Am I only dreaming / Or is this burning an eternal flame?   (whnt.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Music for an indigestion commercial
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the odds are on eternal flames, as a whole, being extinguished in like 100-200 years when, looking back, everyone realizes it's kind of a needless waste of energy / pollution generation device for dead people that's just another hallmark of a then-bygone era.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sorry, wrong flame.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Darn, and I thought the eternal flame was powered by the methane of the decaying corpse.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

koder: I wonder what the odds are on eternal flames, as a whole, being extinguished in like 100-200 years when, looking back, everyone realizes it's kind of a needless waste of energy / pollution generation device for dead people that's just another hallmark of a then-bygone era.


What a clever way to imply that your personal opinion on a current societal norm is more evolved than the nimrods who make up the rest of humanity today.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Flaming geyser state park in Washington...same thing. Flame used to be 10 to 15 feet high...now it's maybe a few inches and goes out all the time.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eternal flame temporarily extinguished at Huntsville
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess they never sprung of the can of eternal lighter fluid.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Bangles - Eternal Flame
Youtube PSoOFn3wQV4

That was funny Subby
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd be looking at UGA.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I watch you when you are sleeping. You belong to me.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this an STD thread?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Chuck87: [YouTube video: The Bangles - Eternal Flame]
That was funny Subby


She sang the shiat outa that song tho
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
marcianosmx.comView Full Size


/yes I know the cauldron was switched on
// best olympics evar.  Opening Ceremonies and games
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Any chance for a Susanna Hoffs thread is a good thing!
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [marcianosmx.com image 300x225] [View Full Size image _x_]

/yes I know the cauldron was switched on
// best olympics evar.  Opening Ceremonies and games


Release the doves, er fricasee.
That was the lighting we need to see.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They must have run out of vestigial virgins.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eternal Flame is the best song ever written about a urinary tract infection.

/and Peter Gabriel wrote In Your Eyes after watching bukkake porn
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tern, tern, tern

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
biscuitsngravy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DVD: Any chance for a Susanna Hoffs thread is a good thing!


Susanna Hoffs - Feel Like Making Love - Live 1991
Youtube ol4MaEPayv0
I farking love Hoffs. Learned of this little gem right here on Fark.com a while back.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

